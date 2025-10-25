Shared Secrets luxury cosmetics opens in Davao City

Shared Secrets Luxury Cosmetics officially opened its first branch in Davao City with a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 18, 2025, at Unit 3, Casaloda Commercial Building, Juna Avenue. The new store introduces a destination for luxury beauty and self-care, offering a curated selection of premium makeup, skincare, hair care, and perfumes.
Guests at the grand opening enjoyed exclusive ₱1,000-off discounts for minimum purchases and received surprise luxury gifts from brands such as Dior, Chanel, and YSL. Pop-ups from Studiokoraph Pilates & Matcha Bar, Bliss in Blooms Flower Bar, and Sunday Shop Italian Jewelry Bar added flair to the celebration, along with free rosé from The Mindanao Basket, a photobooth, and a matcha latte station.
Shared Secrets introduces Dabawenyos to a curated lineup of premium skincare, makeup, and fragrances from world-renowned names including Jo Malone, Prada, Dior, Bvlgari, Rhode, Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl, YSL, and Burberry. Each product is carefully sourced from leading beauty destinations such as the United States, Japan, Korea, Australia, and Canada.
Behind Shared Secrets is a mother and daughter duo, Arielle Louise Lu-Echavez and her mother, Antonette Mandanas Lu, who turned their shared passion for beauty and self-care into a business. “Looking back, this really started from my love for makeup, skincare, hair care, and perfumes,” Arielle said. “We first sold Japanese skincare products at The Mindanao Basket, but since that store is known for food, I thought, why not create another business that would highlight luxury beauty for everyone?”
The concept behind the name “Shared Secrets” captures the brand’s spirit of community. “It’s supposed to be a secret,” Arielle explained with a smile, “but a secret you’re encouraged to share. We want to build a community where we can share our beauty secrets.”
Arielle shared that the store carries imported beauty brands sourced from Japan, Europe, Canada, and the United States, many of which are also found in Sephora. “Most of our products are imported, but our prices are actually lower than mall prices or even the Sephora app,” she said. “We make sure everything is 100% authentic. We don’t sell counterfeit or fake products, that’s a big no-no for me.”
For Arielle, Shared Secrets is more than a beauty store, it is a space that promotes self-love, confidence, and inclusivity. “It’s a very special business because it’s my first partnership with my mom,” she said. “It’s also a place where everyone is welcome, from ladies to gents, our LGBTQ+ community, students to seniors, anyone who wants to pamper themselves.”
She added, “Aside from selling beauty products, we want to boost each other’s confidence. You don’t need anyone’s validation to feel good. Just by taking care of yourself, by buying a new lipstick or skincare product, you’re already showing self-love.”
Arielle invites Dabawenyos to visit the new store and experience what Shared Secrets has to offer. “Everybody’s welcome here from all walks of life. If you want to spoil yourself or take care of yourself, please visit Shared Secrets Luxury Cosmetics, just beside The Mindanao Basket at Casaloda Commercial Building.”
Through Shared Secrets, Arielle and Antonette hope to redefine beauty in Davao, making luxury not only accessible but also meaningful, rooted in confidence, elegance, and individuality. KBP