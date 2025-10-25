Shared Secrets luxury cosmetics opens in Davao City

For Arielle, Shared Secrets is more than a beauty store, it is a space that promotes self-love, confidence, and inclusivity. “It’s a very special business because it’s my first partnership with my mom,” she said. “It’s also a place where everyone is welcome, from ladies to gents, our LGBTQ+ community, students to seniors, anyone who wants to pamper themselves.”

She added, “Aside from selling beauty products, we want to boost each other’s confidence. You don’t need anyone’s validation to feel good. Just by taking care of yourself, by buying a new lipstick or skincare product, you’re already showing self-love.”