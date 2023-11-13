Shori @ 18

"It was my lolo's dream for me to celebrate my debut in a grandiose way, well it's our dream. My grandfather from my father's side, unfortunately, is not around anymore to see our dream come into reality," Shori shared.

The self-proclaimed introvert debutante said that she chose the theme butterfly garden because a butterfly represents freedom and a garden represents family and friends.

"It's like I can roam around family and friends," the pretty young lady revealed.

Her rose pink gown was also embellished with dainty flowers with some butterflies on her spaghetti straps.

She said her extravagant debut party was a gift from her Tita Erlyn, the sister of her father, as Shori’s family did not plan to hold a big party for her 18th birthday.

“We don’t have a plan but my tita knew that it was my dream to have a grand debut,” the senior high school student from Ateneo de Davao University shared.

Shori is close to her titas on both sides since she is their first-born niece. She is also the eldest grandchild on both sides.

Among the VIPs that she invited to one of the most important events of her life are her two best friends.