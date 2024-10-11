Showcasing Filipino creativity nationwide

SM Supermalls is proud to continue its celebration of Filipino artistry with the ongoing SM Art Market, a nationwide initiative that empowers local artists and supports the creative industry.
Since July, this series of lively art markets at various SM malls has brought art closer to communities, with upcoming stops poised to showcase even more talent. The journey will reach its pinnacle at SM Lanang in Davao, home to the largest art market in Mindanao.
Upcoming SM Art Market stops
Art enthusiasts could explore more captivating works at SM City Bacolod from September 16 to 30, SM City Clark from September 25 to October 8 and SM City San Pablo from September 27 to October 9. These events will transform into a dynamic art space, showcasing the incredible talents of emerging artists featuring an array of paintings, sculptures, and mixed media pieces, providing local artists with a platform to connect with wider audiences, further highlighting SM Supermalls’ dedication to celebrating Filipino creativity.
The art tour culminates with the grand finale at SM Lanang in Davao, the biggest art market in Mindanao.
Grand finale at SM Lanang: Mindanao’s largest Art Market
The SM Art Market will culminate in a spectacular event at SM Lanang, which will be transformed into a bustling art hub from September 27 to October 6, 2024. In partnership with Lawig-Diwa, Inc., SM Lanang will host the 6th edition of Mindanao Art, gathering 34 galleries from across the Philippines and showcasing over 1,000 artworks from more than 300 artists.
This year’s Mindanao Art, themed “Art on the Edge,” celebrates the innovative spirit of the region’s art scene and offers exciting opportunities for local gallery owners, artists, and students.
As the largest art market in Mindanao, it not only showcases artistic excellence but also strengthens ties between artists and the community.
Empowering artists and MSMEs nationwide
The SM Art Market is more than just an exhibition series — it’s a celebration of Filipino creativity and entrepreneurship. By providing a platform for local artists, SM Supermalls empowers Micro-, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) within the creative industry, helping them gain exposure, connect with audiences, and expand their reach. This initiative demonstrates SM’s commitment to cultivating a thriving creative community and supporting the local economy.
Join us in celebrating local art and talent. Visit https://www.smsupermalls.com for more
information and updates. Don’t miss out on this inspiring event – discover, explore, and be captivated by the SM Art Market! PR