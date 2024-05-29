Showcasing Indonesia

To attract both local and foreign investors, the Indonesian government has introduced several incentives, as outlined in Government Regulation PP 12/2023. These incentives include exemptions from foreign ownership limitations under certain conditions, simplified processes for obtaining long-term work permits for foreign employees, exemptions on import duties for capital goods and machinery, and streamlined processes for business setup and operations.

The IKN project, with an estimated cost of IDR 466 trillion (USD 32.7 billion), is set to be completed by August 17, 2024, Indonesia’s Independence Day. This initiative is expected to boost economic growth and diversify the nation’s economy, supporting Indonesia's journey to becoming a developed country by 2045.

As of the latest reports, 167 investors have expressed interest in the IKN project, with local investors leading the initial inquiries. This strong interest underscores the potential and confidence in the development of the new capital.