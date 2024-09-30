Sibol ng Pag-Asa: FPJ Panday Bayanihan launches program to equip farmers and agripreneurs

Upholding their mission to strengthen various sectors of society, FPJ Panday Bayanihan recently focused their initiatives on the agricultural sector after visiting Power Goat Farm in Concepcion, Tarlac, to launch the Sibol ng Pag-asa program, which is dedicated to the country’s agricultural entrepreneurs.
Led by FPJ Panday Bayanihan chairman Brian Poe-Llamanzares, the program provided financial assistance to agricultural entrepreneurs in Concepcion to address their farming needs.
Sibol ng Pag-asa aims to serve as a partner for Filipino farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs, meeting their essential requirements, from financial necessities to high-quality equipment and hands-on guidance to equip them in their agricultural ventures.
Three of the program’s beneficiaries are Jomary T. Nuqui, Michael Grande, and Ephraim Aquino.
What began as a dream became a steppingstone for Nuqui, who now raises upgraded goats, to enhance his family's livelihood. Since 2020, amid the pandemic, the organization has helped him establish a foundation for his agricultural sustenance despite the surge of crisis.
Starting with seedling and poultry businesses, Grande has ventured into goat farming and other crops through the FPJ Panday Bayanihan program, opening up more opportunities. Aquino has broadened his agricultural knowledge and business, which began with livestock and poultry.
The organization prioritizes assigning dedicated experts to teach and guide young farmers and agri-entrepreneurs in their agricultural ventures. Under Brian Poe-Llamanzares’ leadership, the group highly ensures timely feedback and monitoring for participants in the program.
The discussions with program beneficiaries highlighted key agricultural issues, enhancing the organization’s awareness of the challenges facing one of society’s most vital sectors.
Firm believer of how early involvement in farming can have far-reaching effects., FPJ Panday Bayanihan sees youth engagement as a pivotal factor in the program's success. By nurturing both knowledge and passion from a young age, participants are not only nurturing their personal growth but also fostering a healthy agricultural community and economic growth.
