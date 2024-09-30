Sibol ng Pag-Asa: FPJ Panday Bayanihan launches program to equip farmers and agripreneurs

Led by FPJ Panday Bayanihan chairman Brian Poe-Llamanzares, the program provided financial assistance to agricultural entrepreneurs in Concepcion to address their farming needs.

Sibol ng Pag-asa aims to serve as a partner for Filipino farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs, meeting their essential requirements, from financial necessities to high-quality equipment and hands-on guidance to equip them in their agricultural ventures.

Three of the program’s beneficiaries are Jomary T. Nuqui, Michael Grande, and Ephraim Aquino.

What began as a dream became a steppingstone for Nuqui, who now raises upgraded goats, to enhance his family's livelihood. Since 2020, amid the pandemic, the organization has helped him establish a foundation for his agricultural sustenance despite the surge of crisis.

Starting with seedling and poultry businesses, Grande has ventured into goat farming and other crops through the FPJ Panday Bayanihan program, opening up more opportunities. Aquino has broadened his agricultural knowledge and business, which began with livestock and poultry.