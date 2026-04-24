Siempre: Mexican-Filipino fusion at Azuela Cove

Operated by The Gastropub Corporation (TGC), Siempre and its Taqueria Bar concept highlight a menu that spans a wide range of offerings, from classic street-style tacos to inventive Mexican-Filipino fusion cuisine.

Guests can expect well-loved staples such as richly seasoned meats folded into soft tortillas, alongside dishes that reinterpret Filipino comfort food through a Mexican lens — think smoky, spice-forward profiles paired with local ingredients.

The use of Cacao de Davao adds a distinct layer to select creations, infusing depth and a subtle bittersweet note that anchors the dishes in the region’s agricultural identity.

The menu’s diversity is central to Siempre’s appeal. It caters to casual diners seeking quick, flavorful bites as well as those looking for a more curated dining experience.

This versatility extends to its beverage program, where handcrafted cocktails complement the cuisine, drawing inspiration from both tropical Filipino ingredients and traditional Mexican spirits.

During the day, Siempre offers a relaxed yet refined atmosphere, open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, where dishes are presented with careful attention to detail.

As night falls — especially from Friday to Saturday, when operations extend until 1 a.m. — the space evolves into a lively venue marked by warm Hispanic interiors, ambient lighting, and an energetic social scene.

For Harry Ramses Robles, Siempre manager, the concept is rooted in shared heritage, bringing Filipina-Mexican influences into a cohesive dining narrative.

“Siempre is about bringing people together through flavors that feel both familiar and exciting na parang palagi kang babalik (as if you will always keep coming back) because of the experience,” he said.

Co-founder Jaru Uy Chua underscores this vision, describing Siempre as an effort to introduce something both globally inspired and locally grounded.

“We wanted to create something that’s globally inspired but deeply rooted in Davao. Isang (One) concept that reflects both cultures in a way that feels natural and authentic,” Chua added.

Set within Davao City’s growing food landscape, Siempre adds a dynamic new layer—one that celebrates bold flavors, cultural fusion, and the evolving tastes of Davao’s diners.