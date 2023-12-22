Sing Along Ni Pulong Season 5 Grand Finals roar with Dabawenyo talents

Meanwhile, in the Adult Category, the grand champion who bagged the P30,000 prize was 68-year-old Lorna Querol. She was followed by first runner-up winner Gilda Joy Togonon-Del Rosario and second runner-up Shirlyn Hida. They also got the same prize of P20,000 and P10,000, respectively.

The crowd never got bored as the grand finalists sang a variety of songs, from ballads to dance tunes that made them clap their hands, stomp their feet, and even dance with the beat.

There was also a consolation winner who received P5,000.

But before, the contest proper, Davao City Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre rendered a song for the Dabawenyos to prepare the audience for the beautiful performance ahead.

First District Rep. Paolo Duterte, innovator of the Sing Along ni Pulong which is among the official events of the Pasko Fiesta 2023, conveyed his message through an AVP.

"Sa mga kaigsuonan kong Dabawenyo, salamat sa pagtambong sa Sing Along ni Pulong (To my Dabawenyo brothers and sisters, thank you for attending in the Sing Along ni Pulong). Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year kaninyong tanan (to all)," Rep. Duterte said.

The lawmaker's two sons, Rodrigo "Rigo" Duterte II and Brgy. Captain of Buhangin Proper Omar Duterte, who were both present at the event, thanked the Dabawenyos for supporting their father and the Duterte family all these years.

"Hinaut unta tagaan ta tanan sa Ginoo og maayong panglawas para sa umaabot nga tuig, and in behalf sa among amahan ni Kapitan Omar, gusto namo magpasalamat sa inyo sa inyong kanunay nga pagsuporta ug gugma sa kang Congressman Pulong ug sa amoang pamilya Duterte (I am hoping that God will give us good health for the next year and in behalf of my and Brgy. Captain Omar's father, we would like to thank you all for your continued support and love to Congressman Pulong and to the family Duterte)," Rigo said.

"Ug gusto pud namo ipaabot nga ang opisina ni Congressman Pulong ug ako kanunay magpabilin nga inyong sulugoon (And we would like to extend that the office of Congressman Pulong and I remain to be of service to all of you)," he added.

Meanwhile, Brgy. Capt. Omar thanked the Dabawenyos for their support in Season 5 of Sing Along ni Pulong as he jokingly said that there would be 500 seasons more of the singing competition.

"Ang Christmas para sa akoa mao na ang panahon nga sa tibuok tuig sige'g paningkamot trabaho, mao na na ang oras nga mahatag ninyo sa inyong pamilya, sa inyong loved ones, kung dili man necessarily inyong pamilya, but katong nagpahimo nimo'g true to be yourself (Christmas for me is a time for us, among the other times in a year when we strive in our work, to be with our family, loved ones, or not necessarily family but those who make us true to ourselves)," Brgy. Capt. Omar said.