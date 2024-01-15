Sining Filipina nat’l art tilt now open for entries

This groundbreaking competition aims to provide a platform for Filipinas to express their artistic talents, promoting them as originators of art and empowering them in the creative realm.

With both Figurative and Non-Figurative categories, Sining Filipina invites participants to showcase their unique perspectives on the contemporary woman.

Contestants should submit original artworks, entirely conceptualized and executed by themselves, until the deadline on January 31, 2024. The competition offers a generous cash prize of up to P250,000 for the First Place Winner, providing not only recognition but also a significant boost to their artistic journey.

For a detailed understanding of the mechanics, application process, and guidelines, interested participants can visit https://zontaclubme.com/sining-filipina/. Additionally, inquiries can be directed to siningfilipina.secretariat@gmail.com.

This initiative reflects the commitment of BDO Unibank, Inc., SM Supermalls, and the Zonta Club of Makati and Environs, to champion the flourishing talents of Filipina artists. As a testament to their support, the competition seeks to amplify the voices and visions of women in the realm of art.

