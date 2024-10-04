Sitio electrification finally reaches a veteran barangay electrician

At 62 years old, Nicasio Oblianda’s work has been instrumental in bringing electricity to some of the most remote and underserved areas in Paquibato, Davao City like Barangays Lumiad and Malabog.
He has dedicated most of his life, some 45 years, to serving as a barangay-accredited electrician and a prominent member of the Davao Private Electrical Association. His unwavering commitment to his community shines through in every project he undertakes as he works hand-in-hand with Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) in ensuring that electricity reaches homes and local businesses.
Living in Barangay Lumiad, Oblianda understands the struggles of life without electricity all too well. Ironically, he worked as an electrician for years while his own home remained unconnected to the grid.
"Sa una, wala pa gyud sukad, luuy kaayo sa una. Mao nang gitabangan pud nakog istorya ang contractor,” he said. (There was no electricity for a long time. It was pitiful. This is why I helped in talking with the contractor.)
Through the Sitio Electrification Program (SEP), Oblianda was finally able to connect his home to the grid. It was a moment that filled him with immense satisfaction and pride.
“When our home was finally connected, it was a moment of pure joy. I felt a tremendous sense of accomplishment,” he recalled. The SEP program, however, was not without its challenges.
“In remote areas like Barangay Lumiad and Malabog, the logistical difficulties were significant. The distance and lack of infrastructure made the job demanding,” he explained.
The SEP is a project of the Philippine Department of Energy, in partnership with the National Electrification Administration. It is one of the government’s priority programs for economic development and poverty reduction by aiming for 100% electrification in the Philippines.
The SEP aims to energize 399 sitios in Mindanao, along with others in Luzon and Visayas. The SEP completely lit up all of Barangay Lumiad in April after years in the dark.
"Mas maayo gyud karon, mas naay improvement ang panahon,” Oblianda said. (It’s better now. There are improvements.) "Karon naa na may kuryente, pwede na mag charge ug cellphone, daghan na kaayog gadget." (With electricity, people can charge their phones. There’s more gadgets.)
The energization of these communities has led to visible improvements in daily life. The use of refrigerators has become possible. Kids can study and do their assignments at home after school under electric lights. And local businesses are given the chance to grow.
“Makahinumdum ko excited sila tong una masugaan ilang mga balay. Maoy maka-remind sa ako nganong ginabuhat ni nako nga trabaho,” Oblianda shared. (I remember the excitement on the faces of the residents when they first saw their homes light up. It was a profound reminder of why I do this work).
The gratitude expressed by those who had previously relied on makeshift lighting solutions has been a significant reward for Oblianda. His motivation stems from his desire to make a tangible difference.
“The best part of working as an SEP Engineer is seeing the direct benefits of our efforts in the lives of the people we serve. It’s incredibly fulfilling to see the light in their homes and their faces,” he shared.
As one of the award-winning electricians tapped by AboitizPower, Oblianda takes great pride in his role. He helps multiply the benefits of electricity in the community by facilitating the processing of applications by residents and local entrepreneurs for home and business electrification. Once Davao City’s Office of the City Building Official issues the electrical permit, Oblianda submits this along with other pertinent documents to Davao Light. Once approved, he proceeds with connecting the home or business establishment to the grid. He also notifies Davao Light if residential areas and sitios are in need of electrification.
His dedication to his work has paid off. For consecutive years, he was recognized as among the top electricians in the area by Davao Light in its Elektrisyan ng Bayan Awards.
“Dakong dungog na ma-recognize sa Davao Light ang akong nabuhat para sa SEP program. Nahatagan gyud og importansya ang akong trabaho ug ang epekto sa among ginabuhat,” Oblianda said. (Being recognized and trusted by AboitizPower to contribute to the SEP program is a tremendous honor. It underscores the importance of our work and the impact we can make.)
Nicasio Oblianda’s legacy is defined by his service, dedication, and a profound commitment to improving the lives of those around him. Thanks to him, many more can enjoy the benefits and possibilities brought about by sitio electrification.