Sitio electrification finally reaches a veteran barangay electrician

At 62 years old, Nicasio Oblianda’s work has been instrumental in bringing electricity to some of the most remote and underserved areas in Paquibato, Davao City like Barangays Lumiad and Malabog.

He has dedicated most of his life, some 45 years, to serving as a barangay-accredited electrician and a prominent member of the Davao Private Electrical Association. His unwavering commitment to his community shines through in every project he undertakes as he works hand-in-hand with Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) in ensuring that electricity reaches homes and local businesses.

Living in Barangay Lumiad, Oblianda understands the struggles of life without electricity all too well. Ironically, he worked as an electrician for years while his own home remained unconnected to the grid.

"Sa una, wala pa gyud sukad, luuy kaayo sa una. Mao nang gitabangan pud nakog istorya ang contractor,” he said. (There was no electricity for a long time. It was pitiful. This is why I helped in talking with the contractor.)