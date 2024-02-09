SM, ASP champion change for an #AutismOKPH future

The first part of the program saw a panel discussion about making laws for an Autism OK Philippines. It was attended by government officials: Hon. Risa Hontiveros, Senator; Hon. Koko Pimentel, Senator; and Hon. Paul Daza, Congressman.

In the second part, Actress / Screenwriter Candy Pangilinan was joined by actress Gladys Reyes, singer-songwriter from the band Splendio Tritus Nicolle Ferrer, and former Bb. Pilipinas World Janina San Miguel to talk about the importance of family in fostering awareness and education for people with autism.