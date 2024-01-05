Feature

SM Davao malls bring ‘ChriSMiles’ at the House of Hope

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO VIA SM

EMPLOYEES of SM City Davao and SM Lanang brought the Christmas spirit at the House of Hope Foundation for Kids with Cancer Inc. on December 29.

Through the ChriSMiles project of SM City Davao and SM Lanang, a total of 20 children under the House of Hope Foundation were gifted with art kits, painting supplies, Bears of Joy, and meals.

“We are thankful for this opportunity to show our love and care. It gives us that sense of personal fulfilment to see the smiles of the children,” shared Ma. Ruby T. Saño, regional human resources manager for Mindanao of SM Supermalls.

The ChriSMiles project, led by the SM Supermalls’ Human Resources Department, is a volunteerism activity that has become an annual Christmas tradition. This aims to encourage employees to volunteer and share blessings especially for children in need. SM PR

