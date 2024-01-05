SM Davao malls bring ‘ChriSMiles’ at the House of Hope

Through the ChriSMiles project of SM City Davao and SM Lanang, a total of 20 children under the House of Hope Foundation were gifted with art kits, painting supplies, Bears of Joy, and meals.

“We are thankful for this opportunity to show our love and care. It gives us that sense of personal fulfilment to see the smiles of the children,” shared Ma. Ruby T. Saño, regional human resources manager for Mindanao of SM Supermalls.