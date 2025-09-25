SM Davao malls join international coastal cleanup day

A total of 370 volunteers from SM City Davao, SM Lanang, and partner organizations joined forces to clean the coastline of Sitio Malamboon, Brgy. Bucana on September 20 in observance of International Coastal Cleanup Day.

The initiative, held in partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) XI, Community Environment and Natural Resources Office–Davao, and City Environment and Natural Resources Office, collected 1,473 kilograms of waste. Volunteers included mall employees, the Bureau of Fire Protection Davao, Philippine Coast Guard Davao, Barangay Bucana, and local community groups.

“Together, we’re making a meaningful impact—one cleanup at a time,” said Monina Tico, assistant mall manager of SM City Davao.

Select SM malls near coastal areas took part in the nationwide effort, which brought together individuals, families, and organizations with a shared mission to restore and protect marine communities.

Through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, SM Cares, and in partnership with the DENR, SM Supermalls continues to promote active participation in ocean conservation. These cleanup activities not only protect marine ecosystems but also help reduce flooding risks in nearby barangays.

The next coastal cleanup is set for November 22. For details, visit the official social media pages of SM Cares and SM Supermalls. Cleaner shores mean safer communities—make every effort count. PR