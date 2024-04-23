SM distributes 108 Kalinga packs to fire-affected families in Bucana

The recent OPTE was in collaboration with CSWDO. Employees and agency personnel from SM City Davao also volunteered to join in the distribution of Kalinga packs, which consist of rice, canned goods, water bottles, and noodles.

Through this initiative, SM aims to be one of the first responders that provide immediate relief to individuals and families affected by calamities through its corporate social good arm, SM Foundation.

SM Foundation and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) XI also signed the memorandum of agreement on April 15 during the Kapehan sa Dabaw in SM City Davao.

The agreement intends to formalized the partnership with the department, including the deployment of donation boxes within SM malls in times of disasters.

With the partnership, proceeds from the donation boxes will be turned over to DSWD-Davao. PR