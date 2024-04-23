SM distributes 108 Kalinga packs to fire-affected families in Bucana

A TOTAL of 108 families who were recently affected by fire incidents in Barangay Bucana received Kalinga packs from SM City Davao through SM Foundation’s Operation Tulong Express (OPTE).
Data from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) bared that a total of 90 families were affected in the fire incident last April 7 at Puroks 25 and 26a while 18 households in Purok 4, all in Barangay Bucana, Davao City.
The recent OPTE was in collaboration with CSWDO. Employees and agency personnel from SM City Davao also volunteered to join in the distribution of Kalinga packs, which consist of rice, canned goods, water bottles, and noodles.
Through this initiative, SM aims to be one of the first responders that provide immediate relief to individuals and families affected by calamities through its corporate social good arm, SM Foundation.
SM Foundation and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) XI also signed the memorandum of agreement on April 15 during the Kapehan sa Dabaw in SM City Davao.
The agreement intends to formalized the partnership with the department, including the deployment of donation boxes within SM malls in times of disasters.
With the partnership, proceeds from the donation boxes will be turned over to DSWD-Davao. PR