Feature

SM extends aid to over 3K families in Davao

SM Foundation, SM Cares and SM Supermalls share over 1,000 Kalinga packs to flood-affected families in Barangay Pagsabangan, Tagum City.
SM Foundation, SM Cares and SM Supermalls share over 1,000 Kalinga packs to flood-affected families in Barangay Pagsabangan, Tagum City.CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

SM Lanang and SM City Davao, through SM Foundation’s Operation Tulong Express (OPTE), extended Kalinga packs to 3,166 families affected by the recent heavy downpour that inundated several areas in Davao Region.

SM Foundation, SM Cares and SM Supermalls share over 1,000 Kalinga packs to flood-affected families in Barangay Pagsabangan, Tagum City.
SM Foundation, SM Cares and SM Supermalls share over 1,000 Kalinga packs to flood-affected families in Barangay Pagsabangan, Tagum City.CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Following the flood and incessant rains brought about by the trough of the low-pressure area which struck several areas in the region in late January and early February, the two malls joined hands with the Eastern Mindanao Command and the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao to deliver aid to 2,620 severely affected families in the cities of Davao, Tagum, and Panabo on February 6 and 7, respectively.

Beneficiaries happily thank SM Foundation, SM Cares and SM Supermalls for the provision of Kalinga packs.
Beneficiaries happily thank SM Foundation, SM Cares and SM Supermalls for the provision of Kalinga packs. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Another 546 relief packs were also distributed to the affected families in Barangay Salvacion, Municipality of Carmen on February 9, 2024.

Beneficiaries happily thank SM Foundation, SM Cares and SM Supermalls for the provision of Kalinga packs.
Beneficiaries happily thank SM Foundation, SM Cares and SM Supermalls for the provision of Kalinga packs.CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

In ensuring the smooth distribution of Kalinga packs to recipients, SM also coordinated with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the City Social Welfare Offices (CSWDOs) of Davao, Tagum and Panabo, and the Office of Barangay Salvacion.

Through OPTE, SM aims to be among the first responders providing immediate relief to individuals and families affected by calamities. PR

SM Supermalls
DSWD
SM Foundation
SM City Davao
CSWDO
Tagum
SM Cares
Davao
Operation Tulong Express
Panabo
SM Lanang
Kalinga packs

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph