SM extends aid to over 3K families in Davao

SM Lanang and SM City Davao, through SM Foundation’s Operation Tulong Express (OPTE), extended Kalinga packs to 3,166 families affected by the recent heavy downpour that inundated several areas in Davao Region.
Following the flood and incessant rains brought about by the trough of the low-pressure area which struck several areas in the region in late January and early February, the two malls joined hands with the Eastern Mindanao Command and the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao to deliver aid to 2,620 severely affected families in the cities of Davao, Tagum, and Panabo on February 6 and 7, respectively.
Another 546 relief packs were also distributed to the affected families in Barangay Salvacion, Municipality of Carmen on February 9, 2024.
In ensuring the smooth distribution of Kalinga packs to recipients, SM also coordinated with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the City Social Welfare Offices (CSWDOs) of Davao, Tagum and Panabo, and the Office of Barangay Salvacion.
Through OPTE, SM aims to be among the first responders providing immediate relief to individuals and families affected by calamities. PR