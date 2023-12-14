SM Foundation, SM Supermalls spread cheers for children, senior citizens in Davao
(Contributed photo via SM)
Feature

SM Foundation Inc., SM Cares and SM Supermalls continue to give joy to the community this Christmas season.

(Contributed photo via SM)

On December 6, SM City Davao and SM Lanang, in partnership with the Office of Senior Citizens’ Affairs (OSCA) and City Social Welfare and Development Office, rolled out Christmas baskets for 800 recipients, including war veterans, senior citizens, and children in street situations.

(Contributed photo via SM)
(Contributed photo via SM)
(Contributed photo via SM)

“Amidst earthquakes and other challenges, we become better by serving our communities,” SM City Davao mall manager Lester R. Tantoco said.

With target to spread cheers especially for senior citizens and children in street situations in Davao City, the gift-giving activity was simultaneously mounted in OSCA Davao at Toril District Hall and SM Lanang.

(Contributed photo via SM)
(Contributed photo via SM)
(Contributed photo via SM)

“We sincerely thank SM for their generosity,” OSCA head Luis R. Moran shared.

The annual Christmas Cheers, a simultaneous gift-giving activity, is a joint project of SM Foundation Inc., SM Cares, and SM Supermalls to continuously spread social good in communities. PR

