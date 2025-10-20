SM Group expands earning spaces in Tagum City

Empowering learners, one school building at a time — this vision drives SM Prime and SM Foundation as they turned over a new two-storey, four-classroom school building to Suaybaguio–Riña Elementary School in Magugpo North, Tagum City, on October 16.

The fully furnished facility features modern, safe, and inclusive learning spaces equipped with wood-steel armchairs, teacher’s tables, panoramic whiteboards, wall fans, clocks, and emergency lighting. It also includes fire alarm bells, PWD-friendly restrooms with ramp access, a 10-faucet handwashing station, and an overhead water tank for proper hygiene.

To further support teaching and learning, the building is complemented by a PTA room, faculty room, mini-library, and storage rooms—creating a conducive and comfortable environment for students and teachers alike.

Earlier in August, the SM Group also turned over a similar school building to Sta. Filomena Central School in Iligan City.

With the Suaybaguio–Riña Elementary School project marking its 113th completed school nationwide, SM Foundation continues to build spaces that foster learning and strengthen communities. PR