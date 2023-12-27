SM Supermalls’ bike-friendly initiatives shine at Mobility Awards 2023

SM Supermalls recently clinched accolades at the Mobility Awards 2023, with 13 SM malls being recognized as establishments that champion sustainable and bicycle-friendly practices in the Philippines.
SM Mall of Asia earned distinction as the "Top 2 Most Bicycle-Friendly Large Establishment" and was awarded a Silver for its exemplary standing. Other Silver Awardees include SM Center Pasig, SM City Marikina, SM City Masinag, SM City Angono, SM Cherry Antipolo, SM City Baguio, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM Lanang in Davao. The Bronze Awardees include SM City North Edsa, SM City Fairview, SM City Manila, and SM City San Lazaro.
"At SM Supermalls, we believe in promoting a healthier and more environmentally conscious lifestyle. Receiving these recognitions motivates us to continue innovating and enhancing our facilities to better serve the needs of our cycling community," said SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan.
SM Cares, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of SM Supermalls, advocates for the bike-riding community through the Bike-Friendly SM Program. Recognizing biking as a safe and economical alternative amid the pandemic, SM has established bike-friendly infrastructures strategically placed at key locations.
Boasting more than 500 bike racks and 80 repair stations nationwide, SM Supermalls ensures a safe and pleasant environment for bike commuters. Through collaborative efforts with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), European Embassies, and cycling advocacy groups, SM has developed educational materials such as the Biker’s Manual and Bike Safety Videos, dedicated to promoting road safety and proper biking etiquette.
The Mobility Awards, organized by the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC), The Climate Reality Project Philippines, MNL Moves, 350.org Pilipinas, and Pinay Bike Commuter Community, in collaboration with the League of Cities Philippines and 27 regional partners, aim to recognize and celebrate initiatives fostering sustainable and active transportation.
SM Cares champions various advocacies, including programs on environmental sustainability, persons with disabilities, children and youth, women and breastfeeding mothers, senior citizens, and social entrepreneurship.