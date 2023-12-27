SM Supermalls’ bike-friendly initiatives shine at Mobility Awards 2023

SM Mall of Asia earned distinction as the "Top 2 Most Bicycle-Friendly Large Establishment" and was awarded a Silver for its exemplary standing. Other Silver Awardees include SM Center Pasig, SM City Marikina, SM City Masinag, SM City Angono, SM Cherry Antipolo, SM City Baguio, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM Lanang in Davao. The Bronze Awardees include SM City North Edsa, SM City Fairview, SM City Manila, and SM City San Lazaro.

"At SM Supermalls, we believe in promoting a healthier and more environmentally conscious lifestyle. Receiving these recognitions motivates us to continue innovating and enhancing our facilities to better serve the needs of our cycling community," said SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan.