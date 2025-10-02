SM Supermalls kicks off 100 days to Christmas with kindness

The world’s longest Christmas season just got merrier as SM Supermalls officially kicked off the 100 Days to Christmascountdown on September 16, bringing dazzling decorations, festive activities, and heartwarming surprises across all 88 malls nationwide, including SM City Davao and SM Lanang.

This year, SM is making the holidays extra meaningful with “100 Days of Kindness”—a nationwide campaign that celebrates generosity and togetherness by spreading cheer to millions of Filipinos.

Spreading kindness, brightening everyday moments

Christmas at SM has always been about joy, giving, and togetherness. For 2025, the spotlight is on kindness as the true spirit of the holidays. From September 16 to December 25, SM will feature daily videos on its digital platforms showcasing inspiring acts of kindness, while shoppers can look forward to surprise treats, thoughtful greetings, and small yet delightful gifts inside the malls. Each moment is designed to remind everyone that even the simplest acts of kindness can make the season brighter.

A grand holiday kickoff

To mark the start of the celebration, SM hosted the Holi-Squad Mall Greeting, a simultaneous meet-and-greet that spread early Christmas cheer in every mall. Shoppers were also treated to the unveiling of the Happiest Holiday Décor, transforming SM malls into enchanting destinations adorned with the iconic Holiday Grand Red Ribbon, symbolizing joy, unity, and the true essence of Christmas.

Festivities leading up to Christmas

The excitement continues throughout the season with centerpiece displays, bustling holiday bazaars, and Santa’s chair for warm holiday photo moments starting October 20. On December 6, shoppers can witness the magical Holiday Snowflakes Surprises, a simultaneous confetti shower across selected malls where 100 lucky guests will receive special gifts from partner tenants.

World Chorale Day this December will fill the air with uplifting choral performances, while The Happiest Holiday Weekends bring Santa meet-and-greets, busking sessions, and family-friendly carols every weekend of December. This year also marks the arrival of the SM Besties of Joy—a refreshed version of the beloved Bears of Joy. For every Bestie purchased, another will be donated to a child in need, spreading warmth and holiday magic.

Holiday deals and celebrations

From December 1 to 31, shoppers can also enjoy SM Malls Online Holiday Deals, offering exclusive gift specials and dining feasts perfect for family gatherings. Whether completing a gift list or planning a holiday celebration, SM makes shopping, dining, and celebrating more joyful and convenient.

The happiest, kindest Christmas yet

With festive events, special surprises, and meaningful acts of giving, SM Supermalls invites everyone to celebrate the happiest, kindest Christmas yet. The countdown has begun—and at SM, Christmas starts now. PR