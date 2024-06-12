SM Supermalls pays tribute to Super Pinoys!

Hey there, Super Pinoys!
In celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day, SM Supermalls encourages every Juan to return to their roots and proudly showcase what makes them Pinoy.
Get ready for an epic lineup of activities that will have you bursting with national pride, fun, and excitement!
Stand proud at the simultaneous Flag Raising Ceremony
Start your day with the nationwide simultaneous flag-raising ceremony at SM City Davao and SM Lanang. On June 12, early-bird mallgoers, employees, tenant partners, and uniformed personnel from different agencies will come together to raise our flag high. It's a powerful moment of unity and pride, and we want YOU to be a part of it!
Dive into a feast of flavors at a Super Pinoy Food Trip
Foodies, rejoice! A Super Pinoy Food Trip is here to take your taste buds on an unforgettable adventure at The Food Court in SM City Davao and Food Hall in SM Lanang.
Hukad, Selera Sets, Kuya J, Toryano’s, La.ku.seana, JG Salo, and Tuna Express are whipping up special Filipino dishes. Look out for the Super Pinoy emblem in stores and dive into a flavorful feast that celebrates our rich culinary heritage. From classic adobo to trendy twists on your favorite dishes, it's a food trip you won't want to miss!
Love local at the Super Pinoy Market
Shop local and support our amazing Pinoy entrepreneurs at the Super Pinoy Market which runs until June 12. Discover a treasure trove of proudly Pinoy products from artisanal crafts to homegrown snacks of E’s Things Specialty Shop, The Rainbow Loop Project, Mugna Leather Arts, Mommy Mel’s Toasted Pastillas, Kind Venture Wellness Products, and Muhlach Ensaymada at the Mall Atrium in SM City Davao; and Crafts and Pastries, Kind Wellness Ventures, Stoneware, Mat’s Deli Goods, MS3 Choco, Buko Express, Gayak, Thompson’s Naturals, Mommy Mel’s, and Abeh Mati at the SM Lanang Atrium.
What are you waiting for? Bring your family and friends to SM SM City Davao and SM Lanang this June for a truly memorable Independence Day celebration. Whether you're here for the food, the music, or the vibrant decor, there's something for everyone. Let's come together and show the world what it means to be a Super Pinoy!
Happy Independence Day, Super Pinoys!
To know more about Independence Day activities, visit the official social media pages of SM City Davao and SM Lanang.