Small enterprises take a big step with SM Lanang’s SM4SMEs

Every week since April 3, at least six to 10 MSMEs are given the opportunity to market their products at the mall’s Atrium for larger exposure at a very minimal fee.

Mugna Leather Arts, Zerts Kitchen, Knuts Lucky G Nomes, Weave and Dream X Love, MD, Villabakes, and The Rainbow Loop Project were spotlighted by the program during its opening week on April 3-9.

Meanwhile, LustrousDvo, Cacao Culture, Saladista, Buko Pie Station, Mat’s Deli Goods, and returning SM4SMEs purveyors Knuts Lucky G Nomes, Mugna Leather Arts, and Zerts Kitchen also took center stage during the second week of the program which ran from April 10-16.

The SM4SMEs program already contributed a whopping P2.6 million worth of accumulated sales to the participating MSMEs during its first month alone.

Central to the SM4SMEs’ goal is to support small enterprises by giving them access to the mall’s most strategic location, making them gain loyal customers in the process who could help spread the word about their brands and support the sustainability of their business in the long run.

Through the help of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-11, SM Lanang was able to identify and connect with several innovative and talented MSME operators in Mindanao who have already demonstrated their world-class potential in their respective crafts.