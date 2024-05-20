SoCot writer opens bookshop to support local scribes, readers

A creative writing graduate from the University of the Philippines Mindanao, Arado always dreamed of owning a bookshop. Born and raised in Barangay Concepcion, her love for literature was nurtured from an early age, leading her to become a literary writer for her high school paper.

After college, she explored various jobs before embarking on a five-year journalism career with SunStar Davao, starting as a business reporter and later becoming an editor.

Her passion for writing persisted throughout her career, culminating in a significant achievement in 2018 when she won the grand prize at the South Cotabato Children’s Story Writing Workshop.

Her winning entry, a Hiligaynon children’s storybook titled “Dako nga Yahong sang Batchoy” (Big Bowl of Batchoy), tells the story of Leon, a young boy who learns about “batchoy magic” to overcome his appetite problem. The book was published in 2021 by GenSan-based independent publishing house Aklat Alamid as part of her prize.