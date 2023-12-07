SOX Writers Workshop mentors emerging writers from Region 12

Sixteen budding writers from Soccsksargen Region participated in the SOX Writers Workshop (SWW), held from November 25-27, 2023, at the Regional Science Research Center (RSRC), at Mindanao State University-General Santos City (MSU-GenSan).

The workshop, originally known as the SOX Summer Writing Camp and first launched at MSU GenSan in 2019, is a cornerstone of the growing literary scene in southern Mindanao. It seeks to foster and promote emerging writers in the region, inspiring them to create literary works that encapsulate and celebrate the diverse cultures of the Soccsksargen (SOX) Region.

The fellows of the SWW 2023 submitted their manuscripts, which included short fiction, creative nonfiction, and poetry. These works became the focus of the workshop discussions, with literary mentors providing constructive critiques to enhance the pieces.