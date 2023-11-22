Spark your life: Making kindness my mission and love my legacy

“To Live A Meaningful Life, Spark Your World!”

I never thought that a simple day like Mondays of every week would become our kind of MonDates in Arrupe Social Formation 1000. This was my kind of ASF sacred story with my Class Code 5005 family.

This is Teacher Nanan at your service. I will be your ASF Guide for this semester. I remember greeting this class on the first day high.

From Day 1 I have been very passionate about each and every detail of this course. ASF is the heart of the university. In ASF, May Karamay Ka. So goes our battlecry. Thus we instituted Ignatian Prayer Buddies on week 1. In a nutshell, ASF would be their haven amidst the pressure of their acads.

Every week, I usher them into silence. In ASF, we come home to our quiet centers where the Lord dwells. Every Monday becomes a MonDate with the Lord. We not only tackle “Who am I” in this course but we also delve deeper into a more than 500-year-old legacy called Ignatian spirituality.