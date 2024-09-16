Stars of the future shine bright

SM Supermalls’ Little Stars 2024 Grand Finals took center stage on Saturday, September 7, as young talents dazzled audiences at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall. The spotlight was on the 28 grand finalists who charmed the crowd with their incredible performances.

A record-breaking 38,651 kids from across the country auditioned for SM Little Stars 2024, showcasing their talents at 71 SM malls nationwide.

From the preliminary screenings to the regional finals and culminating in the grand finale, SM Little Stars has reaffirmed its place as the Philippines’ premier and most cherished kiddie mall talent search.