Stitching a brighter future

In the remote areas of Bukidnon, indigenous and tribal communities face significant challenges in accessing education and skills training. Traditionally reliant on farming and hunting, these communities have limited opportunities for economic growth.

Recognizing this need, Hedcor, an AboitizPower renewable energy asset manager, in partnership with the Aboitiz Foundation, has initiated a transformative sewing skills training program for the Guihean IP Women's Association in Barangay Guihean, Impasugong, Bukidnon.