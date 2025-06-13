Strands of legacy

In a culture where oral tradition holds greater value than written words, how would two local writers document the legacy of Lang Dulay?
For Delmo Dulay and Lenly Gula, writing their first children’s storybook, Strands of Her Dreams: The Story of Lang Dulay, was no simple task. Capturing the story of a Gawad Manlilikha ng Bayan (Gamaba) awardee and cultural icon required care, collaboration, and
deep understanding.
For them, writing about Lang Dulay was not just about retelling history — it took a community to honor her story.
A journey back to roots
For Gula, this project stemmed from a personal desire to give back to her province. Having spent years away, studying and working in Iloilo for 10 years before moving to Cambodia for 16 years, she felt a sense of disconnection from home.
“I’ve been away from the region for a long time. I came back to reconnect,” she shares.
As a development worker in Cambodia, she immersed herself in local traditions, including their weaving culture. This sparked her appreciation for the art form, leading her to research Filipino weaving traditions. It was through this exploration that she discovered Lang Dulay’s work and developed a profound admiration for the master weaver.
Meanwhile, Delmo Dulay, Lang Dulay’s grandson, had his reasons for embarking on this project.
He deeply admires his grandmother or Bé and cherished the memories and stories she shared.
“Writing is unfamiliar in our culture because we are more accustomed to oral tradition” he explains.
Over the years, he had collected notes — songs, stories, and interviews with Bé, but most remained stored in his memory. He hopes to transform them into written words and preserve them through publication.
Lang Dulay (1928–2015) was a legendary Tboli weaver from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato. She is celebrated for her mastery of Tnalak weaving, a sacred tradition using abaca fibers. Known as a “dreamweaver,” she crafted over 100 intricate designs, many inspired by her dreams, preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Tboli people.
Honored as a National Living Treasure in 1998, she dedicated her life to passing down this ancient art to future generations, ensuring its survival and significance in Philippine culture.
The writing process
Initially, Gula and Dulay were strangers to each other. Their meeting seemed serendipitous, as though they were destined to collaborate. Despite coming from different ethnolinguistic groups — Gula being an Ilongga and Dulay a Tboli — they shared a common goal: to document Lang Dulay’s story.
Introduced in 2022 by Lake Sebu Tourism Officer Jennifer Tupas, their partnership grew, with Gula taking charge of writing and Dulay shaping the story arc while consulting with their family.
However, family consultations presented challenges.
“Our family has its dynamics,” Dulay reveals. “There were misunderstandings, unresolved issues, and lengthy discussions, but we wanted to ensure that everyone felt represented.”
Through a series of meetings, they carefully gathered perspectives, refining the scope of the story to focus on Lang Dulay’s artistry in Tnalak weaving.
Financial hurdles also made the process difficult. As first-time authors, they chose to self- publish, a challenging yet meaningful decision.
“Despite the difficulties, we wanted this to be self-published,” says Gula. “Many people contributed, and we’re grateful for them.”
Knowing she needed to refine her storytelling, Gula took a creative writing course to prepare herself. She immersed herself in the Tboli culture, learning through family members who helped shape the narrative.
Dulay, too, learned from the writing process, appreciating Gula’s guidance in structuring the story while staying true to their family’s perspective.
A moment of celebration
On March 15, 2025, the “Strands of Her Dreams” was featured at the Philippine Book Festival on the Creators’ Stage.
Writers Dulay and Gula, along with illustrators Danny Doce, Daniella Doce, and Roldan Mayon, joined the launch. The book, edited by Rosalinda C. Tomas, Ph.D., was published by CSL Printing Press and presented in a book talk moderated by Hanz Cydeil Fernandez and Veggie Nicodemus.
“The beauty of this book lies in its collaboration,” Gula says. “Community stories matter. They should be heard and told with pride.”
She acknowledged the challenge of narrating Tboli stories, emphasizing that they must embrace their identity — both the triumphs and struggles.
“This book captures the essence of Lang Dulay’s life, the ups and downs she faced, the immense contributions she made to Tboli culture,” Gula explains.
The book highlights the communal nature of Tnalak weaving, from abaca harvesting to the intricate process of cloth-making, embodying the Tboli people’s identity. It also promotes environmental awareness and sustainability.
More than a cultural homage, the book became a bridge for healing within the Dulay family.
“After Bé passed away, our family faced challenges and misunderstandings,” Dulay shares. “This book brought us together, it gave us a reason to gather, talk, and reconnect.”
“With just the simple goal of writing, the family grew stronger,” Gula says. “It’s important to show the many sides of Lang Dulay, not just as a Gamaba icon, but as a mother, grandmother, teacher, weaver, and community elder. I hope people find inspiration in her story.”
Dulay and Gula envision the book reaching many Filipino readers, becoming a platform for deeper conversations on cultural preservation and Tnalak weaving.
They hope that it supports future projects, including the Dulay family’s plans for a museum and the revival of Lang Dulay’s weaving techniques through her students.
“This book humanizes Lang Dulay and immortalizes her legacy,” Gula reflects. “It’s a story of
change. We hope it sparks motivation to continue documenting and publishing stories like this.”