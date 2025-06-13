Strands of legacy

A journey back to roots

For Gula, this project stemmed from a personal desire to give back to her province. Having spent years away, studying and working in Iloilo for 10 years before moving to Cambodia for 16 years, she felt a sense of disconnection from home.

“I’ve been away from the region for a long time. I came back to reconnect,” she shares.

As a development worker in Cambodia, she immersed herself in local traditions, including their weaving culture. This sparked her appreciation for the art form, leading her to research Filipino weaving traditions. It was through this exploration that she discovered Lang Dulay’s work and developed a profound admiration for the master weaver.

Meanwhile, Delmo Dulay, Lang Dulay’s grandson, had his reasons for embarking on this project.

He deeply admires his grandmother or Bé and cherished the memories and stories she shared.

“Writing is unfamiliar in our culture because we are more accustomed to oral tradition” he explains.