Strength in Unity

The 12th Binulig Festival was co-presented by Agriya, Dito Telecommunity, Liga ng mga Barangay, Kap Saling Cares. Major sponsors were Grab Philippines and McDonalds and minor sponsors were Bibams Motor Parts Supply, Dalmar Real Estate Corporation, Davao Light and Power Company, Motortrade, Coquilla Law Office. Donors include Nature Spring Mineral Water, Lucedra's Botique, Koncepto, Glamourosa, Ameling's SeaFood and Grill, and St. Joseph Cupertino Driving School.Led by its hardworking mayor, Jose E. Relampagos, Panaboans started the festival with a Motorcade, which was joined by different national line agencies, barangay officials, private and public institutions, establishments, and cooperatives in the city.

It was immediately followed by a Thanksgiving Mass.

Three other highlights were also formally opened in conjunction with the festival's opening: the Binulig Food Park, Binulig Tribal Village, and Binulig Agri-Village located at the Panabo Gym grounds.

During the formal opening, the IP Youth Dancers presented their cultural dances followed by the Patikim of IP Delicacies.

In his message during the official opening of the Binulig Festival at the Panabo Gym, Mayor Relampagos said that the annual festival was also especially celebrated to honor the farmers and fisherfolks in Panabo.

“Tagaan nato sila’g honor kay dili lalim ilang gibuhat ug atong fisherfolks. Sila maoy naghatag nato’g kalan-onon matag-adlaw, gani bisan sa ilang kalisod, daghang mga pag-antus ang ilahang naaguman, na-sustain gihapon nila (Let’s give the farmers and fisherfolks honor because what they are doing is extraordinary. They are the ones who provide us with our daily food. In fact, even amid their struggles, they sustain in providing us food),” Relampagos said.

He added that the city of Panabo is not neglecting the farmers and fisherfolks, as it is always looking for ways and doing several initiatives to help them, especially in their livelihood.

The formal opening was immediately followed by Kasadya sa Binulig, the evening event on the festival’s first night, which featured Shamcey TV, Mrs. Wang, and Chabs.

On the second day, jobseekers flocked to Panabo Gym for the Binulig Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) job fair, while the others were treated to Ginanggang and Gwapig Lechon Festival and Research Output Exhibit. Planting enthusiasts feasted their eyes on the Bonsai and Suiseki Exhibit, as a display of artful and amazing Bonsai trees was held at Museo Panabo Ground. The exhibit aimed to showcase the beautiful art of bonsai craft and allow Panaboans to learn extra techniques in developing and growing bonsai trees.

While it was the Indigenous Peoples (IPs) day to showcase their cuisines at the Lutong Tribu as each tribe showed their expertise in cooking and presenting their cuisines that showcase their tradition and culture. These dishes are not only delicious but also a symbol of their struggles and unity. In the afternoon, Panaboans get to see the cultural dances of Bagobo and Sama during the first day of Pasundayag.

On the second night, Panaboans got to witness the Fashion Show of the Hiyas ng Binulig 2024 held at Agriya Naturetainment.

On October 9, Panabo City held the Skills Competition while the farmers’ livestock were featured during the Fishery and Livestock Farmer’s Day where their carabao exhibited their strength and health at the Carabao Racing. The IPs demonstrated their sportsmanship at the Larong Tribu and it was the Kagan and Manobo Tribe’s moment during the second day of the Pasundayag.

On the third night, Zumba enthusiasts in every Panabo City barangay were given a platform to showcase their talent in the Zumba Inter-Barangay competition.

Meanwhile, on the fourth day farmers were honored during Farmer’s Day & Abe-Baw Day along with the Traditional Painting at 9 a.m.

On this day, the Mandaya Tribe was showcased during the third Pasundayag; and among the most awaited parts was the Sayaw Sa Kadalanan (Binulig na Ani Showdown Dancing Competition, and the Binulig Drum and Lyre Competition), participated by several private and public elementary and high schools in Panabo City.

Mayor Relampagos showed his dedicated support not only to the participants but to the Panaboans as well by personally witnessing and joining the event.

To give the competing teams additional inspiration, the mayor, through his son, JM Relampagos, gave an additional amount to increase the prizes making the overall grand prize P100,000, second prize P80,000, third prize 60,000, and other prizes for special awards: Best in Musicality P5,000 and Best in Costume P5,000.

The Drum and Lyre Competition Elementary Category was joined by seven participants, and it was none other than Dalisay Village Elementary School who captured the first place. In the high school category, the Panabo City National High School got home the championship trophy.

Meanwhile, due to its amazing performance and lively beat, the Panabo City National High School still received the first prize at the Binulig na Ani Showdown Dancing Competition.

Other participating teams included: Rizal Elementary School; Glecerio Dondoy Central Elementary School; Nanyo Central Elementary School; Dalisay Village Elementary School; Lorenzio Concepcion Integrated School; San Vicente Elementary School; New Visayas Elementary School; Maryknoll College of Panabo, Inc.; Panabo City National High School; Sindaton National High School; San Vicente National High School; and Francisco Adlaon Learning Institute.

On Friday, Panabo City presented to the public the 101 Menu of Cardava. This day was also the culmination of the Buwan ng Tribu and the Presentation of Bianing ng Tribu along with the 2nd Jose E. Relampagos National Goldfish Show.

On the sixth day, the first-ever Binulig Half-Marathon, which was proudly presented by the City Government of Panabo, was held. The historic moment captured the hearts of marathon lovers and runners all over the city.

The Presentation of IP Display at the Tribal Village and Agri Trade Fair at the Agri-Village were both held at the Panabo Gym grounds on the same day.

Meanwhile, the coveted moment many Panaboans had been waiting for, the Coronation Night for the Hiyas ng Binulig 2024, was held on the sixth night.

Ms Elijah Isabel Cunanan’s winning answer captured the hearts and points of the judges.

“As a youth myself, I really wanted to integrate social media to promote our local farmers highlighting our banana plantation with this campaign entitled, 'Panabo Banwang Pinalangga Ko' or simply means Panabo my beloved city. I believe that this campaign would highlight our local farmers, to highlight the testament of their hard work towards the betterment of our city. And if we Panaboans continue to support this campaign, then we would be able to introduce what Panabo City could offer especially when it comes to our banana plantation,” part of Cunanan’s answer stated.

Cunanan was joined by her royal court, Joyce Nicole Tagaro (1st runner-up) and Ghizlain Lorbert Mamac (2nd runner-up).

On the last day of the festival, on October 12, the Presentation of IP Display was held, with the Misa Pasalamat (Thanksgiving Mass), followed by the Kasaulogan sa Binulig (Culmination Program) and Agri-Trade and Awarding of Prizes.

The keynote speaker during the culmination program was none other than

Debbie T. Torres, CESO IV, of the key officials of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). She serves as the Director of the Bureau of Local Government Supervision (BLGS) that is responsible for assisting the DILG secretary in the exercise of the power of general supervision of the President over local government units, particularly in the formulation and implementation of national laws, policies, and standards concerning LGU operations and personnel.

The festival was aptly closed with a bang with the Pagsadya sa Abundang Ani, a free concert for all the Panaboans and visitors alike. It was featured by none other than Bandang Lapis and other local artists.

The 12th Binulig Festival was co-presented by Agriya, Dito Telecommunity, Liga ng mga Barangay, Kap Saling Cares. Major sponsors were Grab Philippines and McDonalds and minor sponsors were Bibams Motor Parts Supply, Dalmar Real Estate Corporation, Davao Light and Power Company, Motortrade, Coquilla Law Office. Donors include Nature Spring Mineral Water, Lucedra's Botique, Koncepto, Glamourosa, Ameling's SeaFood and Grill, and St. Joseph Cupertino Driving School.