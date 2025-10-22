Students lead the way in building a greener campus

In an inspiring push for sustainability, students and educators have launched innovative projects that promote eco-friendly habits and environmental awareness within their learning community. These initiatives combine creativity, responsibility, and collaboration to make green living part of everyday learning.

At the heart of the campaign are two flagship programs—Epicurian Greens and the 8-Bin Project. Through Epicurian Greens, students cultivate cooking herbs used in their kitchen laboratories, learning first-hand about sustainable consumption and the value of growing their own food. The 8-Bin Project, on the other hand, introduces an organized system for waste segregation, making recycling and proper disposal a shared responsibility across campus.

Both projects aim to address growing concerns about plastic pollution and waste management while encouraging a culture of environmental stewardship. They were initiated by Dr. Gypsy Mae B. Casurao, Director of Innovations Excellence, with the strong support of Dr. Nicole H. Ledesma, Chief Operating Officer, alongside dedicated school heads and student organizations.

Partnerships play a key role in the program’s success. Envirotech Waste Recycling, Inc. supports the initiative through its plastic recycling solutions, while Davao Thermo Biotech Corp. manages biodegradable waste collection and processing. These collaborations highlight how schools and industries can work hand in hand for a more sustainable future.

Beyond their environmental benefits, the projects also nurture leadership, awareness, and responsibility among students—skills that extend beyond the classroom.

These sustainability programs form part of the continuing efforts of Joji Ilagan International Schools and Luxebridge Hotel, which remain steadfast in shaping globally aware learners and contributing to a cleaner, greener, and more responsible community. AJA