SuperMoms Club presents Wellness Meetup

This exciting series of #SuperMomsClubMeetup events is dedicated to celebrating and empowering moms through mental health wellness, featuring esteemed celebrity SuperMoms who will share their personal journeys and insights on motherhood and mental well-being, seasoned experts who will provide valuable insights on stress management and healthy self-care habits, and entertaining raffle giveaways for all our SuperMoms in attendance.

Join us for an enriching experience, which center on “Empowering SuperMoms Through Mental Health Wellness” on July 20, 1 p.m., here at The Annex Event Center, SM City Davao. SuperMombassadors Jehza Huelar and Andrea Taylor will engage in a candid conversation about their experiences in motherhood, mental health challenges, and the importance of self-care.

Exciting activities include a basic makeup tutorial and Zumba as well as awesome raffle prizes and tokens await on this one-day event.

The SuperMoms Club Wellness Meetup was conducted in SM City Santa Rosa on July 6 and SM City Telebastagan on July 13. On July 27, it will be mounted in SM Seaside Cebu with mom influencer, Vern Enciso–Lim.

The Wellness Meetup is designed to provide SuperMoms with a supportive environment, where they can connect, learn, and be inspired by real-life stories and trustworthy advice from fellow parents.

Participants will have the opportunity to listen to expert talks and network with fellow SuperMoms.

These events are supported by community partner theAsianparent and is made possible by brand partners Watsons and Brownies Unlimited.

About SuperMoms Club: The SM SuperMoms Club is a Facebook community dedicated to supporting and empowering moms across the Philippines. Through various on-ground events, online workshops, and online-to-offline initiatives, the club aims to provide resources and support to celebrate the super in every mom.