Suzuki and EMCOR unveil the all-new Suzuki access 125 in Mindanao

The Suzuki Motor Show and Launching of the Suzuki Access, powered in partnership with EMCOR, Inc., was a significant milestone for motorcycle enthusiasts in Mindanao on October 17, 2025 at EMCOR Bajada, Davao City.

The launch marked the first official release of the Suzuki Access 125 in the region, showcasing Suzuki’s commitment to delivering innovative and reliable transport solutions to Filipino riders.

The celebration was spearheaded by EMCOR’s Executive Community, led by President and COO Mr. Nelson M. Aparejo, who warmly welcomed guests and partners from Suzuki Philippines. Key figures from Suzuki, including Mr. Jose Salavarria, Division Head of the Motorcycle Sales & Marketing Division, as well as other distinguished representatives, played vital roles in ensuring the success of the launch.

One of the highlights of the event was the formal handover of the very first Suzuki Access in Mindanao to its new owner, Mr. Arturo S. Duka.

The Suzuki Motor Show brought more excitement as winners were awarded cash prizes.



This event set a new benchmark for motorcycling experiences in Mindanao made possible through the partnership between Suzuki Philippines and EMCOR, Inc. PR