Tagum opens 8th Indayog Dance Congress, 7th Koryo Mindanao

Tagum City officially kicked off its five-day dancing event on November 4, 2025, at the 𝙃𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙤 𝘽𝙖𝙡𝙤𝙮𝙤, 𝙈𝘿 𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡, 𝘾𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙏𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙢 𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙡 𝘾𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧, marking the start of another meaningful and graceful chapter in Mindanao’s dance journey.
The event was a celebration of artistry and movement that started with matinee performances by the city's talented participating elementary schools, followed by the vibrant Danza Parada, prior to the formal opening ceremony.
None other than the spouse of Tagum City Mayor Rey "Chiong" Uy and 𝙏agum 𝘾ity Tourism-𝘼rts and Culture Council Inc. (TCT-ACCI) President and Chairperson Alma L. Uy graced the city’s celebration of Mindanao’s dances.
Dr. Elinor Lontok-Dioko of Dance Theater Manila shared her dance inspirations with the delegates, while 𝙑𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙤𝙯𝙖𝙙𝙖, president of Koryo Mindanao Inc. (KMI), delivered his Dance Summit Response.
A special highlight of the event was the s𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝘿𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙥𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙢 𝘼𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 between TCT-ACCI and 𝙀𝙣 𝘼𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘼𝙧𝙩𝙨 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡–𝘿𝙖𝙫𝙖𝙤, represented by Ms Uy and Ms. Vanessa Alexandra Rafael.
Department of Tourism Regional Director 𝙏𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙖 𝙑𝙞𝙧𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖 𝙍𝙖𝙗𝙖𝙩-𝙏𝙖𝙣, through her representative, also delivered an inspiring message.
The event's first night was capped with breathtaking g𝙖𝙡𝙖 p𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙨 from the participating schools. So don't miss out on watching Mindanao's best dance performers as the event will run until Nov. 8, 2025.