Tagum opens 8th Indayog Dance Congress, 7th Koryo Mindanao

Tagum City officially kicked off its five-day dancing event on November 4, 2025, at the 𝙃𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙤 𝘽𝙖𝙡𝙤𝙮𝙤, 𝙈𝘿 𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡, 𝘾𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙏𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙢 𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙡 𝘾𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧, marking the start of another meaningful and graceful chapter in Mindanao’s dance journey.

The event was a celebration of artistry and movement that started with matinee performances by the city's talented participating elementary schools, followed by the vibrant Danza Parada, prior to the formal opening ceremony.