Experience the allure of Taiwan year-round. From July 12 to 14, the Taiwan Tourism Administration participated in the Travel Madness Expo (TME) to promote “Taiwan – Waves of Wonder”.
Taiwan Tourism Ambassador, renowned Filipino actress Gabbi Garcia, her model boyfriend Khalil Ramos, and million-follower influencer Angel Dei shared their travel experiences and the allure of Taiwanese cuisine at the Taiwan Pavilion.
Visitors enjoyed performances blending Taiwan’s traditional “Jia Jiang” (Infernal Generals) culture with street dance, bubble tea tasting, and engaged in activities such as rush weaving, screen printing, painting traditional silk fans, and making Taiwanese lanterns.
With 14-day visa-free entry to Taiwan, visitors can also join the “Taiwan the Lucky Land” lottery for a chance to win NTD 5,000.
The number of Filipino tourists visiting Taiwan has rapidly increased, reaching 350,487 in 2023, recovering to 70% of pre-pandemic levels. From January to March 2024, there were 116,906 visitors from the Philippines, a 2.92% increase compared to the same period in 2019 (113,591 visitors).
The Philippines is now Taiwan’s second-largest source of visitors from Southeast Asia and fifth globally. To continue attracting Filipino tourists, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the extension of 14-day visa-free entry until July 31, 2025.
In 2024, Taiwan ranked second in Airbnb’s list of countries with a significant increase in searches and was also named the second most loved country in Asia by the international financial website Insider Monkey.
A visit to Taiwan promises Filipino travelers unforgettable memories filled with happiness.
Taiwan Tourism Administration has organized a delegation of 48 representatives from 27 units, including local governments, associations, travel agencies, and theme park operators, to participate in the Travel Madness Expo.
The Taiwan Pavilion, themed around the globally popular bubble tea, was designed as a giant bubble tea cup featuring urban landmarks, flowers, bike paths, and other natural landscapes. The pavilion also promotes 2024 Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival and eco-friendly tourism with Alishan National Scenic Area’s “Railway Tourism”, allowing Filipino visitors to experience the charm of railway travel.
The Taiwan Pavilion has arranged a series of captivating performances and interactive games. The Hoyi Dance Group, known for blending traditional Taiwanese culture with street dance and technology, presented an exciting show combining “Fluorescent Guan Jian Shou (The chief general god)” with T-POP.
Other activities included screen printing with Taiwanese-themed designs, bubble tea tasting, rush weaving, traditional silk fan painting, and a fun Taiwan travel quiz. These activities showed Taiwan’s vibrant culture and hands-on creativity experiences. Special guests included Taiwan tourism ambassador Gabbi Garcia, model Khalil Ramos, and influencer Angel Dei, who shared the latest and most exciting experiences in Taiwan with the audience.
To enhance the Taiwan-Philippines tourism industry platform, the delegation held Taiwan Tourism Workshop events on July 16 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Cebu and on July 17 at the SMX Convention Center in the third largest city, Davao.
For more information, please visit: . PR