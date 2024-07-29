Taiwan – Waves of wonder！

Visitors enjoyed performances blending Taiwan’s traditional “Jia Jiang” (Infernal Generals) culture with street dance, bubble tea tasting, and engaged in activities such as rush weaving, screen printing, painting traditional silk fans, and making Taiwanese lanterns.

With 14-day visa-free entry to Taiwan, visitors can also join the “Taiwan the Lucky Land” lottery for a chance to win NTD 5,000.

The number of Filipino tourists visiting Taiwan has rapidly increased, reaching 350,487 in 2023, recovering to 70% of pre-pandemic levels. From January to March 2024, there were 116,906 visitors from the Philippines, a 2.92% increase compared to the same period in 2019 (113,591 visitors).