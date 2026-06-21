Tarragona ends 1st-ever Ka'aNiYogan Festival, 60th Founding Anniversary with a bang

Festival competitions took center stage on June 16 with the Yogyogan sa Dalan Competition and Palutaw sa Dalan Float Competition.

Entry Number 3, representing Barangays Central and Lucatan, emerged as Yog Yogan’s first grand champion, taking home a cash prize of P500,000 and a plaque. Meanwhile, Entry Number 4 of Barangays Limot and Ompao was named Palutaw’s first grand champion, earning the contingent a cash prize of P200,000.

Entry Number 3’s winning performance was inspired by the Filipino folklore “Gimino,” a traditional tale that tells of how a person who gets lost in the forest can find their way home by turning their clothes inside out. The contingent also received the Best in Choreography special award.

Winning second place in Yogyogan is entry number 3 of Barangays Cabagayan and Tomoaong, earning the team P300,000 and a plaque. They also got the special awards Best in Musicality and Best in Artistic Design.

Entry number 1 of brgys. Dadong and Jovellar was the third placer in Yogyogan, taking home P200,000 in cash prize and a plaque.

Meanwhile, in Palutaw, second place went to entry number 1 of Brgys. Dadong and Jovellar, who got P125,000 in cash prize, and last place went to entry number 3, representing Brgys. Cabagayan and Tomoaong.

Tarragona Mayor Art Benjie "Kaka" Bulaong expressed his gratitude to all participants who joined the first Yogyogan sa Dalan and Palutaw sa Dalan competitions of the Ka'aNiYogan Festival, exclaiming that the actual champion is him.

"Ang tinuod nga champion karon kay ako tungod sa inyong suporta!" Mayor Bulaong said, emphasizing that even with the events just being launched, the people of Tarragona did not hesitate to participate and get involved.

At the end of his speech, participants and attendees alike were elated upon hearing the mayor’s announcement increasing the initial cash prizes for the third placer from P100,000 to P200,000; for the second placer, from P200,000 to P300,000, and for the champion, from P300,000 to half a million pesos.

The municipality also held the KantaNiYogan: The Battle of Singing Champions during the same day, while the search for Bobay ng Ka'aNiYogan 2026 culminated with the coronation night on June 17 at Plaza de Tarragona.

The closing day on June 18 featured the traditional Diana, Misa Pasasalamat, the 60th Founding Anniversary Ceremony, and the State of the Mayor’s Address, where Mayor Bulaong reiterated his gratitude and pride to all the Tarragonans.

"Kini nga kalihokan dili lamang usa ka selebrasyon sa atong kasaysayan isip usa ka lungsod, apan usa usab ka pagpamatuod sa kalig-on, panaghiusa, ug gugma sa katawhan sa Tarragona alang sa atong mahal nga lungsod (This activity is not only a celebration of our history as a municipality, but also a testament to the strength, unity, and love of the people of Tarragona for our beloved town)," Bulaong said.

He also likened the resilience of the Tarragonans to a strong coconut tree, emphasizing that its people have experienced challenges and struggles over the past six decades, but they have remained steadfast, strong, and resilient.

"Ang kalampusan sa atong selebrasyon usa ka tin-aw nga ebidensya nga kung ang katawhan nagkahiusa alang sa usa ka tumong, walay imposible nga maabot. Ang matag programa, kalihokan, pasundayag, ug kompetisyon nga atong nasaksihan usa ka pagpamatuod sa talento, kakugi, ug kooperasyon sa matag Tarragonan (The success of our celebration is clear evidence that when people unite for a common goal, nothing is impossible to achieve. Every program, activity, performance, and competition that we witnessed is a testament to the talent, dedication, and cooperation of every Tarragonan)," he said.