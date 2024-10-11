Teacher Maita goes to the Manila International Book Fair

For as long as I can remember, I have been a devoted attendee of the Manila International Book Fair (MIBF). From its humble beginnings in the small halls of Mega Trade Hall, I’ve watched MIBF grow into the country’s largest and most anticipated book event. Since 2016, I’ve had the privilege of attending not just as a reader, but as a writer.
This year, I attended MIBF 2024 under the banner of 8Letters Publishing, my local distributor. Led by Cindy Wong, 8Letters is dedicated to supporting independent writers, especially those who wish to take control of their publishing journey. MIBF 2024 was held at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia Complex in Metro Manila from September 11-15. This year’s event spanned two floors, showcasing a vast array of books from different publishers.
By the way, it wasn’t until Day 2 when I found out that Kawangis Press carried my books in their booth as well. They are located on the second floor of MIBF. I am grateful for their time and exposure. They are also selling my book in their various platforms after MIBF.
At first, I feared that small indie booths would be overshadowed by the enormous displays of giants like Fully Booked and National Book Store, which flanked us on both sides. But to my delight, readers came in droves, seeking out local and independent authors. There was a noticeable shift in perspective; more readers were willing to take a chance on indie books, even though our titles tend to be priced slightly higher due to smaller print runs compared to major publishers.
Interacting with readers, both familiar and new, is one of my greatest joys as a writer. This year, I focused on a few of my key titles: "Lagimat," my newest book, which delves into death myths in the Philippines; "Steamerella," my best-seller and a steampunk retelling of Cinderella, approved by DepEd during Book Scoping as supplementary reading material; and "For the Love of Gears," an anthology of three steampunk tales. I also showcased "Moonlight Eclipse" and "Dimensional Eclipse," paranormal romances with themes of human and supernatural trafficking, and "The Seeker’s Inn," my own take on Jekyll and Hyde.
One day, I hope that our city can host a Mindanao International Book Fair, dedicated to celebrating Mindanao writers. It would be a wonderful opportunity to highlight our stories and connect directly with our readers, without the need to travel to Manila. Until then, I will continue to cherish the Manila International Book Fair as a special place where stories come to life, and writers like myself find our readers.