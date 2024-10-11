Teacher Maita goes to the Manila International Book Fair

Interacting with readers, both familiar and new, is one of my greatest joys as a writer. This year, I focused on a few of my key titles: "Lagimat," my newest book, which delves into death myths in the Philippines; "Steamerella," my best-seller and a steampunk retelling of Cinderella, approved by DepEd during Book Scoping as supplementary reading material; and "For the Love of Gears," an anthology of three steampunk tales. I also showcased "Moonlight Eclipse" and "Dimensional Eclipse," paranormal romances with themes of human and supernatural trafficking, and "The Seeker’s Inn," my own take on Jekyll and Hyde.