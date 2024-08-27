Team Franch: A journey of faith, fire, friendship, & shared mission

My heart was deeply touched by the receptivity of these brave souls. Even with foreign delegates from Indonesia, Japan, Timor Leste, and Thailand trying to speak their hearts out, I was a witness to how the Ignatian warmth of Love and Kindness prevailed in those blessed 14 days. When words fail, art suffices. They painted Mi Amor from Timor. Team Japan painted I shall never quit. Team Thailand did write Harmony. The past two weeks made me believe even more in the goodness of humanity. What actually unites us is greater than what divides us.

Our joys and aspirations as a people are actually what fuel us to become agents of change and transformation one loving act at a time…

Testimony of faith from French Bandong

Team Franch was a three-fold full-circle moment for me. For one, it brought me back to my AJCU-AP SLP experience. From being a delegate last year in Chiang Rai Thailand, I was offered to be the main facilitator for this year’s SLP installment. It was a lot of pressure considering that the dates fall within class schedules. Yet, I perceived it as an opportunity to extend the experience to others and give back the profound joy and reflections it has taught me last year.

It was also a formation in full circle, and with all humility, a fulfillment to become a co-facilitator with my Teacher Nanan who was once my ASF Formator here in Ateneo. One has to start somewhere and by the grace of God, I started as a student who was blessed enough to be formed to do more in service. Teacher Nanan encouraged me to join the Arrupe Office as a volunteer, and three years later, we are now partners in the Jesuit Mission.

The final circle is as a political science student. This year’s theme was a deep probe into the democratic situation of the Philippines. It is equally interesting despite being familiar with the theme’s concepts particularly because of the call for a more decentralized appreciation of democratic attacks and resilience. As I lead and participate in conversations, I am able to unlearn and relearn as well. It is yet another theory to practical application in my early career as a political scientist.

This program was yet again another affirmation of a call to not just place democracy and social issues as central to our normative conversations but to also integrate faith and context based movements into our efforts to social justice. I am deeply grateful for being part of Team Franch and the working group for this program. While the AJCU-AP SLP has ended, it is the end of a beginning for contemplative action moving forward as we engage in each of our contexts. By Frances Nina Fernandez-Bitang