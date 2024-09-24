Team W.A.F.O.L. forever

Then finally testifying to the goodness of the Lord by allowing our paths to meet with Team Jepoy and Joanne. Indeed, there are friends, and there are friends who become family! By their good example and witnessing, I am strengthened in my faith. I honor them both for teaching me fidelity in my mission and ministry. Especially in these years of friendship, both our families have been beset with family issues, crisis and trials which have led us closer to Padre Pio.

After the health scare of Kuya Jepoy lately, I also was able to look at my health habits and food intake. It was a great wake up call.

I remember during that week he was at SM Lanang Premiere, I also prayed as though I had never prayed before. I knocked on the hearts of all our prayer warriors all over the world just so he would live. Sr. Elsie can attest to my persistent faith. I was drawn to this family even before our lives could meet. We were destined to be family. We were destined to serve the Lord together through thick and thin. We have cried together. We have been at our worst and still loved and respected each other. We have shared our deepest fears and anxieties in parenting the new generation and have prayed for our families like we have never prayed before. We have seen our best especially in our service to the church through our unique ministry. We have appreciated farming and entrepreneurial pursuits amidst the challenges of the post pandemic and have risen above them all by God’s amazing grace. We are grateful to be mentored by our best dragon fruit king Team Jepoy. Marian and I will continue to savor the best shake in Mindanao, the dragon fruit shake variety and how this team. Especially on how the sisters of Ate Joanne were able to deliver 44 shake orders to the children in Padre Pio Home on my Masteral graduation day. We are so blessed to be loved by this Team.

Thank you Lord for my Wafol friends. We are families of love forever. By Frances Nina Fernandez-Bitang