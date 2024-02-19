The adventures of teacher Maita

Not trusting luck, I used my turn to heal my companion Paladin instead of casting a spell. Level 9 dragons aren't easy to defeat. I needed to roll a 15 plus my attack bonus of 4 to ensure the dragon was hit. However, I was just a level 2 Dwarven Sorceress. Yes, I was immune to lightning and had taken the least damage among everyone. So, in the spirit of camaraderie, I healed the Paladin. He delivered a devastating blow, dealing 15 damage points. Later, he turned the dragon's carcass into an improvised bed, while I held onto the magical amulet. Our reward was a generous sum of 1000 gold coins, and as adventurers, we parted ways.

On October 25, 2023, the 4th-year Multimedia students at Malayan College Mindanao organized the Arcane Assembly, a Dungeons and Dragons event held in the campus auditorium. The event featured various vendors selling handmade goods, food stalls, and a range of activities.

Before the event, there were games, and I had the opportunity to participate and secure second place in a contest known as Tavern Tales. The prize for my efforts was a Dixit-themed puzzle. As the event unfolded, I came across a game on one of the vendor's tables and won a set of D&D dice, which proved to be quite handy for the upcoming adventures.