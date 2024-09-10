The biggest art market in Mindanao happens at SM Lanang

IN partnership with Lawig-Diwa, Inc., SM Lanang will transform into a dynamic art destination as Mindanao Art returns for its 6th edition gathering 34 galleries from all over the Philippines in celebration of the Museums and Galleries Month and the final leg of SM’s Art Market.

Over 300 artists synergize to showcase more than 1,000 artworks in the biggest art market in Mindanao, adorning the mall with technicolored art pieces from September 27 to October 6, 2024.