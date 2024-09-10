Feature

The biggest art market in Mindanao happens at SM Lanang

From left: SM Supermalls Assistant Vice President for Mall Operations Engr. Jonathan Nick Santos; Committee on Tourism Chairperson Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre; world-renowned Davaoeño artist Kublai Millan; Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Secretary Leo Tereso Magno; and National Commission for Culture and the Arts Executive Director Oscar Casaysay during the opening of Mindanao Art at SM Lanang on September 24, 2023.
IN partnership with Lawig-Diwa, Inc., SM Lanang will transform into a dynamic art destination as Mindanao Art returns for its 6th edition gathering 34 galleries from all over the Philippines in celebration of the Museums and Galleries Month and the final leg of SM’s Art Market. 

Over 300 artists synergize to showcase more than 1,000 artworks in the biggest art market in Mindanao, adorning the mall with technicolored art pieces from September 27 to October 6, 2024.

Shoppers, art enthusiasts, and artists were treated to a visual feast during the Mindanao Art Fair 2023 at SM Lanang.
This year’s Mindanao Art, themed “Art on the Edge,” spotlights artistic innovations and creative learning opportunities for local gallery owners, artists, and students. It pays tribute to the booming art scene in Mindanao and offers a platform for artists and enthusiasts to connect to the larger Mindanaoan audience.

Shoppers, art enthusiasts, and artists were treated to a visual feast during the Mindanao Art Fair 2023 at SM Lanang.
Mindanao Art took flight in 2019 through the initiative of Lawig-Diwa Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving the rich cultural heritage and artistic excellence of Mindanao, in collaboration with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the National Committee on Art Galleries (NCCA-NCAG). Since then, it has established itself as the most prominent art exhibition in the region. 

A giant art installation at the SM Lanang North Wing Grounds during Mindanao Art 2023.
By partnering with Lawig-Diwa, Inc., SM Lanang aims to continue its tradition of championing local talents and provide a marketplace for emerging local artists to showcase their creative and diverse range of artworks and connect with a wider audience through this platform.

A spectator took her time to appreciate a painting exhibited during Mindanao Art 2023.
SM Lanang has a rich history of supporting the local art scene since its inception in 2012 through partnerships with different artists and art groups in conducting art exhibitions, creating art projects, and more. Among its most prominent art events in recent years were the Pag-amuma Art Exhibition which featured Davaoeño women artists in celebration of Breastfeeding Month in August 2022 and the Mindanao Art Fair in 2023.   

To learn more about the event, follow SM Lanang’s official social media pages.

