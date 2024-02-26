The cultural work of Michael Angelo Yambok

The cultural bearers

According to Yambok, engaging in cultural work does not necessitate a Ph.D. or any specialized education. What truly matters is the right motivation, passion, and understanding to excel in this advocacy.

“In your role as a cultural worker, knowledge is key,” he emphasizes. “Perfection isn’t the goal, but rather a commitment to learning and researching about the culture. The competition isn’t with others, but with oneself in the pursuit of knowledge.”

He underscores the importance of learning from those who have walked the path before you. Engaging with other cultural workers to exchange information is crucial, fostering a spirit of collaboration and continuous learning. His aunt and mentor, Maria “Oyog” Todi, serves as a beacon of inspiration in his journey.

Assuming the roles of cultural workers and bearers of culture comes with its own set of challenges and issues. These range from feelings of jealousy over others’ opportunities to the spread of malicious gossip within the group. These are just some of the hurdles that need to be addressed internally. As the president of their organization, Yambok emphasizes the importance of understanding, love, and unity and highlights the significance of their cultural work.

“We are not perfect. We make mistakes at times,” he acknowledges. “We should be open to feedback from our fellow cultural workers, especially those who are more experienced. If we make a mistake, we should accept it and seek forgiveness. We should also respect and support the community projects of others. As cultural workers, we should move in harmony, like dancers to a single melody,” he advises.

Yambok acknowledges that he has grappled with his own undesirable behaviors in the past. For instance, he was quite outspoken on social media, particularly when he disagreed with the actions of his fellow cultural workers in Lake Sebu. He concedes that much of his commentary was misinterpreted, leading to misunderstandings. However, he eventually managed to dispel the doubts cast upon him. He expresses gratitude for these experiences, as they have been instrumental in his personal growth and learning.

“Often, the mission of a cultural worker is not readily understood by others. However, this very challenge serves to broaden my perspective and foster greater understanding. Given our educational backgrounds, we command a certain level of respect from the community. Yet, it is crucial that our hearts are truly aligned with the work we undertake.”

For Yambok, the most rewarding aspects of being a cultural worker encompass the knowledge he acquires and imparts, the experiences he garners, the opportunities that come his way, and the diverse individuals he meets.