The heart behind the "Classification"

AI Love You: Navigating digital intimacy

On March 18, 2026, I had the honor of delivering the year’s first Classification Talk. As an educator, I feel it is so important to stay awake to the "changing times." My talk, titled “AI Love You,” explored a topic that is both fascinating and a little bit startling: the way our youth are interacting with Artificial Intelligence.

We talked about how AI is often trained to be a "sycophant"—essentially a people-pleaser designed to keep us engaged and hooked. In a world still feeling the "loneliness epidemic" following the pandemic years, many young minds are gravitating toward these digital companions.

While technology is a tool, we explored its deep effects on:

· Identity

· Mental Health

· Relationships & Intimacy

The takeaway wasn't to fear the future, but to understand it. When we realize that free apps can sometimes hinder a young person's ability to navigate "real-world" relationships, which take hard work and compromise, we can better step in as mentors. It’s about closing that generational disconnect and showing our youth that no algorithm can replace human heart and effort.

From the skies to the screens: The many hats of Amara Abrina

On April 22, the floor belonged to the incredible Amara Abrina. If you think you’re busy, try walking in Amara’s shoes! She is a true testament to the "multi-hyphenate" life.

Amara shared her journey as a pilot and pilot instructor, giving us a glimpse into the discipline and thrill required to command the skies. But she didn't stop at the clouds. She also spoke passionately about her work as a social worker, emphasizing how bringing spirituality to the forefront can be a guiding light in community service.

To round it all out, she demystified the world of Virtual Assistance (VA). As a recruiter for VAs, she reminded us that:

· "VA" is a massive, all-encompassing field with room for everyone.

· There are no barriers to entry — Amara herself started as a VA when she was young to earn extra income!

· Whether specialized or general, it is a vital part of the modern workforce.