Feature

The hills are full of stories

Adventures of Teacher Maita
Back to the lake, a view of Lake Sebu
Back to the lake, a view of Lake Sebu

I recently received an unexpected invitation from Ms. Marian Pastor Roces to attend the opening of a new school in Lake Sebu. Having just visited Lake Sebu, I was initially hesitant to go. However, my curiosity was piqued when I learned about Gono Tmutul, the school she wanted me to see.

Ceremonial Ye Kumu
Ceremonial Ye Kumu

Gono means house, and Gono Tmutul translates to "house of stories." Unlike other cultural schools, this one is not open to the public. Perched atop Lamdalag, Gono Tmutul is designed for those who find it challenging to travel downhill. The school will serve as a museum and a venue for elders to teach the younger generation.

Breaking out into dance. School principal and donor of the land for Gono Tmutul Benjie Manuel joins the elders dance.
Breaking out into dance. School principal and donor of the land for Gono Tmutul Benjie Manuel joins the elders dance.

Ms. Marian also managed to secure funding for eight events at Gono Tmutul. Although the structure of the house was not yet built, a bamboo lean-to had been constructed for the event. The groundbreaking ceremony included a sacred ritual, during which I was not allowed to take photographs. Many of the offerings to the spirits were made of abaca, including undyed abaca, ceremonial Ye Kumu T'nalak cloth, fresh abaca strands, and more.

Weaver and beader Jenny Layol. She wanted to show me what she can do. She also made the Mandaya necklace that I am wearing in this photo.
Weaver and beader Jenny Layol. She wanted to show me what she can do. She also made the Mandaya necklace that I am wearing in this photo.

What intrigued me most were the stories they shared: their culture, their societal roles, their epic hero Tudbulol, their love of dance, and how they are modernizing the T'nalak cloth out of necessity. Gono Tmutul truly embodies the spirit of a house of stories, even before its physical structure is completed.

Mini museum. Photographs and very old T’bloli blouses and accessories. These items will be displayed in Gono Tmutul.
Mini museum. Photographs and very old T’bloli blouses and accessories. These items will be displayed in Gono Tmutul.

Marian Pastor Roces and her friends undertook this project to preserve the oral traditions of the T'boli people. By establishing Gono Tmutul, they aim to create a space where ideas can flow and stories can be passed down within the community. It is a place for private celebration and cultural transmission, not for public consumption.

I am deeply grateful to have been welcomed into the community. Hearing their songs, chants, music, and stories not only warmed my heart but also opened my mind to new possibilities.

Lake Sebu
T'boli
Teacher Maita
Gono Tmutul
House of stories
Cultural school
T'nalak cloth
Marian Pastor Roces

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph