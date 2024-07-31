The hills are full of stories

Marian Pastor Roces and her friends undertook this project to preserve the oral traditions of the T'boli people. By establishing Gono Tmutul, they aim to create a space where ideas can flow and stories can be passed down within the community. It is a place for private celebration and cultural transmission, not for public consumption.

I am deeply grateful to have been welcomed into the community. Hearing their songs, chants, music, and stories not only warmed my heart but also opened my mind to new possibilities.