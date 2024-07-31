The hills are full of stories

I recently received an unexpected invitation from Ms. Marian Pastor Roces to attend the opening of a new school in Lake Sebu. Having just visited Lake Sebu, I was initially hesitant to go. However, my curiosity was piqued when I learned about Gono Tmutul, the school she wanted me to see.
Gono means house, and Gono Tmutul translates to "house of stories." Unlike other cultural schools, this one is not open to the public. Perched atop Lamdalag, Gono Tmutul is designed for those who find it challenging to travel downhill. The school will serve as a museum and a venue for elders to teach the younger generation.
Ms. Marian also managed to secure funding for eight events at Gono Tmutul. Although the structure of the house was not yet built, a bamboo lean-to had been constructed for the event. The groundbreaking ceremony included a sacred ritual, during which I was not allowed to take photographs. Many of the offerings to the spirits were made of abaca, including undyed abaca, ceremonial Ye Kumu T'nalak cloth, fresh abaca strands, and more.
What intrigued me most were the stories they shared: their culture, their societal roles, their epic hero Tudbulol, their love of dance, and how they are modernizing the T'nalak cloth out of necessity. Gono Tmutul truly embodies the spirit of a house of stories, even before its physical structure is completed.
Marian Pastor Roces and her friends undertook this project to preserve the oral traditions of the T'boli people. By establishing Gono Tmutul, they aim to create a space where ideas can flow and stories can be passed down within the community. It is a place for private celebration and cultural transmission, not for public consumption.
I am deeply grateful to have been welcomed into the community. Hearing their songs, chants, music, and stories not only warmed my heart but also opened my mind to new possibilities.