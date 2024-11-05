Known as "The House of Gatherings," Gono S'bung embodies the communal spirit of the T'boli people, a culture deeply rooted in unity, resilience, and the preservation of their traditions. Through intricate rhythms, colorful costumes, and the artistry of movement, the T'boli performers transported the audience to a world shaped by centuries of tradition and cultural pride.

In an interview with SunStar Davao, Boi Osman, who has dedicated her life to preserving and sharing her people’s heritage, emphasized the profound importance of cultural activities and performances, particularly for the T'boli tribe and the wider Indigenous community.

She stated, “Very important, lalo na kami na mga IP, this is our way to promote, to protect, to preserve, para makita ng iba’t ibang tribu, kasi yung iba’t ibang tribu parang nawala na ‘yung root nila, parang nawala na yung musical instruments nila, parang ikinahiya nila. Ito yung way na para mag-look back sila in the root para hindi mawala, kasi ang Lake Sebu ang home of the living treasure as of now, nauna yung the land of the dreamweavers… buhay na buhay ang kultura namin doon.”

(It’s very important, especially for us indigenous people; this is our way to promote, protect, and preserve. It allows other tribes to see; because some tribes seem to have lost their roots, their musical instruments, and it’s like they’ve become ashamed of their roots. This is a way for them to look back at their roots so they won’t be lost, because Lake Sebu is the home of the living treasure right now, first known as the land of the dreamweavers… our culture is very much alive there.)

"It’s an opportunity to keep our stories alive and, hopefully, inspire the younger generation to carry them forward," she added.