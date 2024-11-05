Every October, the Philippines observes “National Indigenous Peoples Month” under Proclamation No. 1906, Series of 2009, honoring the country’s rich indigenous heritage. This year, as part of the celebration, Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (AlsonsDev) brought the vibrant essence of T'boli culture to life at Davao City's Poblacion Market Central on October 26, 2024, showcasing the depth of Mindanao's indigenous traditions through music, dance, and storytelling.
The event, which consisted of two shows: one from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and the other, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., was presented by a group of performers under the leadership of Linda Osman, a T'boli culture bearer and nominee for the Manlilikha ng Bayan (National Living Treasure) Award.
The presentations were led by the performers from Gono S'bung, a cultural center for T'boli heritage based in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.
Known as "The House of Gatherings," Gono S'bung embodies the communal spirit of the T'boli people, a culture deeply rooted in unity, resilience, and the preservation of their traditions. Through intricate rhythms, colorful costumes, and the artistry of movement, the T'boli performers transported the audience to a world shaped by centuries of tradition and cultural pride.
In an interview with SunStar Davao, Boi Osman, who has dedicated her life to preserving and sharing her people’s heritage, emphasized the profound importance of cultural activities and performances, particularly for the T'boli tribe and the wider Indigenous community.
She stated, “Very important, lalo na kami na mga IP, this is our way to promote, to protect, to preserve, para makita ng iba’t ibang tribu, kasi yung iba’t ibang tribu parang nawala na ‘yung root nila, parang nawala na yung musical instruments nila, parang ikinahiya nila. Ito yung way na para mag-look back sila in the root para hindi mawala, kasi ang Lake Sebu ang home of the living treasure as of now, nauna yung the land of the dreamweavers… buhay na buhay ang kultura namin doon.”
(It’s very important, especially for us indigenous people; this is our way to promote, protect, and preserve. It allows other tribes to see; because some tribes seem to have lost their roots, their musical instruments, and it’s like they’ve become ashamed of their roots. This is a way for them to look back at their roots so they won’t be lost, because Lake Sebu is the home of the living treasure right now, first known as the land of the dreamweavers… our culture is very much alive there.)
"It’s an opportunity to keep our stories alive and, hopefully, inspire the younger generation to carry them forward," she added.
Moreover, Osman noted that the rise of gadgets presents one of the greatest challenges for Indigenous youth in preserving their culture. She expressed her hope that they will not feel ashamed of their identities, stating, “Wag nila ikahiya, para hindi mawala ang bawat tribu, ang bawat IP dito sa Pilipinas. Tulungan ng gobyerno kung paano maka-survive, kasi yung iba, pawala na eh.”
(They shouldn’t be ashamed so that the unique cultures of every tribe and every Indigenous group in the Philippines would not disappear. The government should help them find ways to survive because some are already fading away.)
The AlsonsDev has partnered with Gono S’bung as part of a broader initiative in collaboration with the Conrado Ladislawa Alcantara Foundation Inc. (Clafi), the corporate social responsibility arm of the Alcantara Group. Clafi actively supports Indigenous communities, working to ensure that cultural practices, languages, and art forms endure amid the challenges of modernization.
With over 60 years of experience in Davao City, AlsonsDev is well-regarded for its high-quality communities such as Ladislawa Garden Village and Woodridge Park. Through its affordable housing sub-brand, Nurtura Land and Home, the developer has extended its community-centered developments to areas like Alabel, Sarangani, reflecting a commitment to fostering strong, inclusive communities.