The Jericho Project shines on global stage at Kobe, Japan

Jericho Project, a vocal ensemble composed of students, alumni, and faculty of Muzic’s Kool presented an exceptional performance at the 4th Sing from Kobe 2026 International Choir Festival and Competition. Their captivating performance drew acclaim from music critics, who praised it for its raw artistry and profound emotional depth.

The Jericho Project is under the tutelage and guidance of music aficionado Mr. Jeremy Sarmiento, whose musical expertise continues to shape the ensemble’s artistic direction. Formed just a year ago, the choir serves as a creative outlet for young professionals and students. With rehearsals limited to Sundays, the group navigates the demands of academic and professional life, developing a distinct musical sound despite limited rehearsal time.

A proud moment for Jericho Project at the Sing for Kobe Festival 2026, held last January 17 to 18. The choir proudly clinched three major recognitions: Religious Category Winner, Golden Diploma Level 5, and 2026 Kobe Grand Prize Finalist.

The Sing for Kobe Festival is an annual international event that brings together choirs from across the globe to unite through music and promote peace.