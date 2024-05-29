The Orange Economy: There is money in ideas

THE AYO Conference, held from May 3-5, 2024 in Dumaguete, has become a significant annual event for creative content creators in the Philippines. Organized by the Creative Content Creators Association of the Philippines (Sikap) and supported by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), AYO is the original creative content conference in the region. This year marked the third installment of the AYO conference and the second one I had the pleasure of attending.
This year's theme, "Let's Make Waves," aptly captured the spirit of innovation and collaboration that permeated the event. The conference featured an array of speakers and panels, each bringing unique insights and experiences to the table. Marla Rausch, the president of Sikap, emphasized the sustainability of original content. She stated, "Original content is sustainable. We just have to make our content relatable and ensure it reaches our audience." Her words resonated deeply with many attendees, underscoring the importance of connection and relevance in creative endeavors.
Another notable speaker was Film Director Marlon Rivera, a veteran in multiple industries. Rivera provided a thought-provoking discussion on the differences between branding and marketing, defining branding as a passive process while marketing is reactive. His insights highlighted the nuanced approaches required for effective audience engagement and business strategy in the creative sector.
DICT Undersecretary Jocelle Batapa Sigue also spoke at the event, discussing the government's role in fostering a healthy orange economy. She highlighted the importance of infrastructure, specifically internet access, as a foundational element for the creative economy. She urged local governments to consider converting land into IT hubs for students instead of building additional basketball courts. This initiative would allow the DICT to step in and provide digital services and free training. Undersecretary Batapa Sigue introduced the Direct program, which stands for Digital Innovation Regional Ecosystem and Countryside Transformation. This program aims to support digital innovation and economic transformation in rural areas.
I had the pleasure to dine with Undersecretary Batapa Sigue, sitting directly across from her during Saturday’s special dinner event with DTI, DICT and Sikap members. Our conversation revealed her strong belief in the orange economy and her appreciation for many of the projects presented at AYO. Her enthusiasm and support for creative initiatives were evident, and she expressed optimism about the potential impact of the orange economy on regional development.
In addition to the rich discussions and presentations, I conducted a workshop at the conference in a more intimate setting. The Publishing on Amazon 101 was where I shared my journey of taking publishing into my own hands. The session was interactive, with many participants, including representatives from the DTI, expressing interest in how Amazon publishing could be leveraged in provincial areas.
Following the workshop, I had the opportunity to present my latest project, Project Glocal Heritage, in the plenary hall. This collaborative children's book series, developed in partnership with various IP groups in Mindanao, aims to celebrate and preserve local heritage through storytelling. The enthusiastic reception of this project highlighted the potential for regional collaborations in the creative economy.
The orange economy, or creative economy, was the subject of multiple important teachings that were reiterated at the AYO Conference. The idea that "there is money in ideas" was very much on display during the whole thing. Literary works, animated films, and other forms of artistic content proved to be both resilient and lucrative during the pandemic. Many artists were able to weather the economic downturn thanks to the unexpected upturn in demand for creative works.
There are so many resources for making and watching content nowadays; this was one of the major takeaways from the conference. The proliferation of digital tools has leveled the playing field for content creators and made it easy for anybody to publish their own material. In addition, the Creative Industry Act, also known as RA11904, was recently passed and would provide a framework for government funding and assistance to the creative sector. Interaction with governmental entities is vital. Sometimes, as artists, we have to tell the powers that be what we want and need. We may frequently find training programs, connections, and funds in local areas that can greatly assist our attempts.
Proof positive that the creative economy can flourish via teamwork and new ideas was on full display at the AYO Conference. In addition to producing material, we need to collaborate with like-minded individuals to come up with new ideas if we want to succeed. Opportunities abound in the orange economy, and if we band together, our impact will go well beyond our small groups.