The Orange Economy: There is money in ideas

This year's theme, "Let's Make Waves," aptly captured the spirit of innovation and collaboration that permeated the event. The conference featured an array of speakers and panels, each bringing unique insights and experiences to the table. Marla Rausch, the president of Sikap, emphasized the sustainability of original content. She stated, "Original content is sustainable. We just have to make our content relatable and ensure it reaches our audience." Her words resonated deeply with many attendees, underscoring the importance of connection and relevance in creative endeavors.

Another notable speaker was Film Director Marlon Rivera, a veteran in multiple industries. Rivera provided a thought-provoking discussion on the differences between branding and marketing, defining branding as a passive process while marketing is reactive. His insights highlighted the nuanced approaches required for effective audience engagement and business strategy in the creative sector.

DICT Undersecretary Jocelle Batapa Sigue also spoke at the event, discussing the government's role in fostering a healthy orange economy. She highlighted the importance of infrastructure, specifically internet access, as a foundational element for the creative economy. She urged local governments to consider converting land into IT hubs for students instead of building additional basketball courts. This initiative would allow the DICT to step in and provide digital services and free training. Undersecretary Batapa Sigue introduced the Direct program, which stands for Digital Innovation Regional Ecosystem and Countryside Transformation. This program aims to support digital innovation and economic transformation in rural areas.

I had the pleasure to dine with Undersecretary Batapa Sigue, sitting directly across from her during Saturday’s special dinner event with DTI, DICT and Sikap members. Our conversation revealed her strong belief in the orange economy and her appreciation for many of the projects presented at AYO. Her enthusiasm and support for creative initiatives were evident, and she expressed optimism about the potential impact of the orange economy on regional development.