The Palai Inc. initiative: Advancing organic agriculture in South Cotabato

The Peoples Action for Liberation Agricultural Industry Inc. (Palai Inc.) has emerged as a champion of organic agriculture not only in Santo Niño but throughout the Soccsksargen region. However, serving as an advocacy group presents its own unique set of challenges.

“Identifying farmer groups that are engaged in sustainable agriculture is challenging. Adhering to its standards is equally demanding,” Palai Inc. founding member Jethel Kapunan said.

Organic agriculture was first introduced in Santo Niño when a non-governmental organization initiated a project for the local farmers. This project provided them with opportunities in the form of technical and financial assistance. However, only a few farmers have continued with organic farming and maintained its standards consistently.

Among those who have adopted organic agriculture are the members of Palai Inc., for whom this practice has become a way of life.

“We fully embrace it because we have seen that sustainable agriculture is not just on an economic scale. If you think about it, it has multiple benefits. It’s like hitting three birds with one stone,” Kapunan said.