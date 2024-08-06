The power of AI is in your hands with the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G

AI Eraser 2.0: Edit Photos Easily and Quickly

Enhancing your captured moments is now hassle-free with the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G’s upgraded AI Eraser 2.0. Now with a “Remove People” function, your fingertips will turn into magic wands as you can remove unwanted elements from your photos effortlessly and accurately. This is perfect if you are traveling in tourist spots filled with people or if you just want to have a solo portrait without any photobombers.

The AI Eraser 2.0 utilizes the Diffusion Model to deliver an image eraser tool that is at par, if not better, with other photo editing softwares. The updated version enhances large-area removal, providing even more freedom to perfect your photos. The Smart Lasso and Paint Over functions have also improved their recognition accuracy of up to 98% since their introduction to the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G in April this year, making AI Eraser 2.0 detect virtually any object for seamless photo-editing.

You don’t have to be an editing expert to use the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G’s AI Eraser 2.0. With just four easy steps, you can easily remove the unwanted objects or people in your photos:

1. Choose an image you want to enhance.

2. Tap on 'Edit' feature and then select 'AI Eraser’.

3. Utilize the Smart Lasso for a general selection, Remove People for quick detection, or Paint Over tool for a more precise touch.

4. AI Eraser seamlessly removes the object and naturally fills in the background, delivering a flawless image.