The Residences at Azuela Cove recognized in Asia Pacific Property Awards

The International Property Awards is an award-giving body composed of a panel of over 100 highly experienced professionals who cover a wide range of property disciplines from design, development, and marketing. Its objective is to recognize excellence and maintain high standards in all sectors of the property and real estate industry worldwide.

The awards are given for the quality of design, construction, and presentation of individual properties and property developments, interiors, architecture, and marketing. Being recognized for this award further solidifies the quality and refined living experience Ayala Land Premier delivers to its homeowners.

The Residences at Azuela Cove is a 22-floor building development where residential spaces face seaward boasting inimitable views of the Davao Gulf and Samal Island, set amid an emerging dynamic mixed-used estate. With only two to four units on a floor, The Residences at Azuela Cove is a distinctive residential community that presents unparalleled exclusivity and privacy.

Prospective homeowners are given a variety of options to choose from; the Seaview Corner Suite which has an approximate floor area of 168-sqm; Seaview Horizon Suite with an estimated 171-sqm floor area; and Seascape Villa with around 339-sqm floor area excluding the balcony. These units promise a wider perspective of elegance and comfort, giving their residents an experience imbued with ease and tranquility amidst the ocean. The property also offers a spectrum of amenities and facilities such as a lap pool, kiddie pool, outdoor play area, Resident’s Lounge, Fitness Center, and Social Hall.

The Residences at Azuela Cove is situated within Azuela Cove, a 25-hectare mixed -use estate and the first waterside community by Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) and Alcantara Group (AG) in Davao. It is strategically located easily accessible to key areas of the city including the Davao International Airport. With 40% of the estate dedicated to greens and open spaces and a Central Park as a sprawling green spine connecting parts of the cove to the seaside Esplanade, Azuela Cove is the first prime waterfront lifestyle district in the city.

The retail area of the estate currently houses an array of Tatler Dining Awardee restaurants as well as both local concepts and first-in-Davao shops that provide added value to the Dabawenyos and offer the utmost convenience to the homeowners of The Residences at Azuela Cove. There is more to look forward to in this vibrant seaside estate as Azuela Cove High Street continues to expand and increases its footprint by the end of 2024.

Those living in The Residences at Azuela Cove are endowed with a wholistic living experience with the convenience and accessibility of the project’s location whilst being surrounded by green spaces and world-class amenities for recreational activities. All this in addition to the exquisite design and architecture, The Residences at Azuela Cove covets the prestigious award for achieving excellence not only for its residents but for the entire community.