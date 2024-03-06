The Rising Sun emerges in Davao City

DAVAO City got a glimpse of what Japan can offer when its Consulate Office here held the National Day Reception for the 64th Birthday of Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at SMX Center in Lanang.
Booths of different products and brands from the Land of the Rising Sun were exhibited, such as the renowned brands Yakult and Canon.
I, for one, enjoyed the roulette of Yakult and got to get a bottle of the famous probiotic milk beverage.
Japanese Consul General Ishikawa Yoshihisa, in his message during the event, acknowledged the Japanese companies that exhibited their brands and products namely: Global Trading, Maruyo Foods, Prme Aid, Sojitz, Tobu Top Tours, and the biggest chocolate maker in Japan, the Fuji Oil, all from Sennan City.
Also joining the event were Global Human Resources Support, Suzuki Motors, Yamaha Motors, Suzusan Lumber Store, Blue Lake Project, Shizuoka Seien Girls' High School, Japanese tea company Muramatsu Shoten, and pastry company Shukado, all from Hamamatsu City.
Kitakyushu City brought with them "several experts for environmental organization."
Meanwhile, Davao-based Japanese companies who were in attendance include Nakashin International, Hello World Tours, Onodera User Run, and the Philippine College of Technology.
A sake booth was also prepared by the Japanese Consulate Office to share awareness about the traditional knowledge and skills of making sake.
The consul general invited all the guests to immerse themselves in the "splendor of Japanese culture, savor its exquisite cuisine, marvel at its natural beauty, explore its cutting-edge technology, and relish in its cleanliness."
He also expressed his appreciation for celebrating with them the birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.
"His Majesty turns 64 years old this year and is very active, in perfect health and is praying for peace and a bright future not only for Japan but also for the world," Ishikawa said.
He took the opportunity to thank the Dabawenyos for extending their "sincere concern and messages of sympathy to all those affected by the earthquake and tsunami in Noto Peninsula, which caused lives lost and infrastructure damage.
Aside from the exhibitors, the event also hosted several personalities and dignitaries across the Philippines and Japan.
Among the attendees were: Davao City Vice Mayor Jay Melchor Quitain, Jr., Sennan City Mayor Yamamoto Yuma, Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez, Dinagat Islands Governor Nilo Demerey, Jr., Surigao City Mayor Pablo Yves Dumlao II, New Corella Vice Mayor Pedro Lagumbay, Jr., Kitakyushu City officials, and Hamamatsu City officials.
Other noted dignitaries at the event were Tanya Rabat-Tan, Department of Tourism-Davao regional director; Novita Supit, Consul for Economics Affairs of the Indonesian Consulate in Davao; Charge d'Affaires and Acting Consul General of Indonesia Harya K. Sidharta; Arturo Millan, Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (DCCCII) President Belle Torres, DCCCII Secretary-General Maan Doromal, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Mindanao Area Vice President Arturo Milan, 20th Davao City Council committee on tourism chair Coun. Al Ryan Alejandre, Davao City Tourism Operations Office Head Jennifer Romero, and many others. CEA