The Rising Sun emerges in Davao City

I, for one, enjoyed the roulette of Yakult and got to get a bottle of the famous probiotic milk beverage.

Japanese Consul General Ishikawa Yoshihisa, in his message during the event, acknowledged the Japanese companies that exhibited their brands and products namely: Global Trading, Maruyo Foods, Prme Aid, Sojitz, Tobu Top Tours, and the biggest chocolate maker in Japan, the Fuji Oil, all from Sennan City.

Also joining the event were Global Human Resources Support, Suzuki Motors, Yamaha Motors, Suzusan Lumber Store, Blue Lake Project, Shizuoka Seien Girls' High School, Japanese tea company Muramatsu Shoten, and pastry company Shukado, all from Hamamatsu City.

Kitakyushu City brought with them "several experts for environmental organization."

Meanwhile, Davao-based Japanese companies who were in attendance include Nakashin International, Hello World Tours, Onodera User Run, and the Philippine College of Technology.