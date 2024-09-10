The scholarship advantage

WHILE many paths can lead to success, pursuing a college degree opens various doors, especially for those from modest financial backgrounds. A degree not only boosts one's chances of landing a job with strong earning potential but also offers valuable skills, increased job security, and opportunities for career advancement.
This is what urged SM scholars Angel Joben and Angel Blanco to pursue college education amidst challenges.
Future engineer focuses on building safe spaces
Her parents' love for their family is one of the reasons why Cebu-based Angel Joben strives to become a successful civil engineer. Growing up in a house that was prone to damage during typhoons, she witnessed firsthand the importance of strong and reliable buildings. The aspiring engineer would always watch as her father patched up their roof with wood to keep them warm and dry. These moments fueled her desire to create safe and sustainable structures for her family and her community.
"With all these experiences, I am determined to study hard and give my best despite the challenges. Once I have my license, I will look for a stable job and build a house for my family. This has been a dream of mine since I was young. I want to create a sturdy home that can withstand any typhoon—a place where we all feel safe and comfortable. But my dreams don't stop there. I also want to help others build safe and strong homes. It's important to me that everyone has a place where they can feel secure and happy."
Angel pursued various scholarship opportunities and was accepted into the SM College Scholarship Program, joining a community of over 1,100 aspiring youth. For Joben, the program was a game-changer as it would allow her to focus on her education and goals.
The scholarship empowered Joben to pursue her dreams without fear. The support and encouragement she has received from the SM scholarship community have further fueled her determination to succeed.
Future accountant’s road to financial freedom
Blanco, a freshman pursuing a degree in Accountancy at Ateneo De Davao University, is also driven by a clear vision of financial stability. She hopes to leverage her education to pursue a career that provides long-term economic security.
"My parents did not finish school. They are both nearing the retirement age, yet they are still working hard. Despite that, they were also able to send their children to amazing schools," she shared.
With enthusiasm, she shared her vision for the future, powered by her education. "I'm excited about the prospect of achieving financial freedom," Blanco said. "My dream is to create a future where my loved ones can enjoy life to the fullest, where they can confidently pursue their needs and desires without hesitation. I want to open doors to new experiences and possibilities for them."
With the scholarship easing her financial burden, Blanco is strategically focusing her efforts on developing a competitive skill set that will broaden her career prospects.
"My primary goals are to deepen my knowledge in accounting and to build my credentials. I'm also focused on expanding my portfolio by engaging in various co-curricular activities and participating in volunteer opportunities where I can help others through accounting," she shared.
"I've long dreamed of having the title Certified Public Accountant (CPA) after my name. I want to make the most of my college life, especially as a scholar, which gives me a solid foundation to succeed in life," she said as she expressed her gratitude for the opportunities opened by the SM College Scholarship Program.
These two new scholars are part of a broader group of over 5,000 college students who have been supported by the SM Foundation Education Program since its inception in 1993. PR