The scholarship advantage

Future engineer focuses on building safe spaces

Her parents' love for their family is one of the reasons why Cebu-based Angel Joben strives to become a successful civil engineer. Growing up in a house that was prone to damage during typhoons, she witnessed firsthand the importance of strong and reliable buildings. The aspiring engineer would always watch as her father patched up their roof with wood to keep them warm and dry. These moments fueled her desire to create safe and sustainable structures for her family and her community.

"With all these experiences, I am determined to study hard and give my best despite the challenges. Once I have my license, I will look for a stable job and build a house for my family. This has been a dream of mine since I was young. I want to create a sturdy home that can withstand any typhoon—a place where we all feel safe and comfortable. But my dreams don't stop there. I also want to help others build safe and strong homes. It's important to me that everyone has a place where they can feel secure and happy."

Angel pursued various scholarship opportunities and was accepted into the SM College Scholarship Program, joining a community of over 1,100 aspiring youth. For Joben, the program was a game-changer as it would allow her to focus on her education and goals.

The scholarship empowered Joben to pursue her dreams without fear. The support and encouragement she has received from the SM scholarship community have further fueled her determination to succeed.