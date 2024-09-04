Damosa Land, Inc., through its forthcoming project Kahi Estates, collaborated with Salcedo Auctions, a pioneer in the art auction industry in the Philippines and the primary arbiter and barometer of the Philippine art market, to bring to Davao masterpieces from the most important names in classic, modern, and contemporary art.
The event highlighted one of DLI’s missions: to help preserve the culture and heritage of our nation by giving importance to art and design, making artworks by national and prominent, as well as local, artists available to the people of Davao, first and foremost, through public viewing.
"The theme of The Well Appointed Life is the life that shines within, which points to the joy, satisfaction, and pleasure that we derive from art," Chairman and chief specialist of Salcedo Auctions Richie Lerma said.
This special Davao preview featured the most important names in classic, modern, and contemporary Philippine art. They included masterpieces by National Artists Fernando Amorsolo, Ang Kiukok, BenCab, Jose Joya, Cesar Legaspi, Vicente Manansala, HR Ocampo, J. Elizalde Navarro, modernist masters Mauro Malang Santos, Manuel Baldemor, Anita Magsaysay Ho, Juvenal Sanso, Romeo Tabuena, Betsy Westendorp, Oscar Zalameda and contemporary artists Jose John Santos III, Rodel Tapaya, Manny Garibay, Emmanuel Cordova, Zean Cabangis, and Ronald Ventura.
This is the same inspiration that DLI wants to convey when it builds houses and edifices. In its press kit, DLI says: "The goal (of developing properties) is not just to erect structures but to create designs that do not just please the eyes but evoke a certain feeling of calmness, peace as well as spaciousness, where art can also thrive and be appreciated."
This is evident in its Damosa Diamond Tower, the venue of the art exhibit, as it is considered an art itself with its design that goes beyond aesthetics but permeates into the realm of wellness and sustainability.
Meanwhile, Kahi Estates, the premium residential development by DLI is a project where the elements are well-thought of that would harmonize with the surrounding environment, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that echoes the spirit of home.
The Well Appointed Life ran from August 27 to September 1, 2024 at the Roofdeck of the Damosa Diamond Tower, Damosa IT Park, Damosa Complex, Lanang, Davao City. This was open to the public for viewing while live and online auction will happen on September 14, 2024, 2 p.m., at NEX Tower, Makati City. For more information, email Salcedo Auctions at info@salcedoauctions.com.
The Well Appointed Life was part of the 20th anniversary of Damosa Land Incorporated. With DLI PR