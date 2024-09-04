Damosa Land, Inc., through its forthcoming project Kahi Estates, collaborated with Salcedo Auctions, a pioneer in the art auction industry in the Philippines and the primary arbiter and barometer of the Philippine art market, to bring to Davao masterpieces from the most important names in classic, modern, and contemporary art.

The event highlighted one of DLI’s missions: to help preserve the culture and heritage of our nation by giving importance to art and design, making artworks by national and prominent, as well as local, artists available to the people of Davao, first and foremost, through public viewing.

"The theme of The Well Appointed Life is the life that shines within, which points to the joy, satisfaction, and pleasure that we derive from art," Chairman and chief specialist of Salcedo Auctions Richie Lerma said.